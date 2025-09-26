Drew McIntyre joins the “Highlander” cast, which also includes a former WWE star

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre landed his biggest acting gig to date. The WWE star has been added to the Highlander cast. McIntyre will play the part of Angus MacLeod, the brother of the film’s lead character, who will be played by Henry Cavill. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Deadline also lists cast members Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and some guy named Dave Bautista. I guess the “There can be only one” slogan does not apply to actors with WWE connections appearing in the film. There’s no word as to whether McIntyre and Batista will have any scenes together, which would be fun. Either way, this will be a rare time when I don’t complain about McIntyre holding “a stupid f’n sword.”

(ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.)