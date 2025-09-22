WWE Raw results (9/22): Powell’s live review of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ appearance, Stephanie Vaquer’s first appearance as Women’s World Champion, Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,687)

Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center

Streamed live September 22, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the Wrestlepalooza event. They included a split-screen shot of Undertaker informing Stephanie McMahon of her WWE Hall of Fame induction, while Paul Levesque was shown watching it play out backstage. They also included a shot from the post show of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins going face-to-face while holding up their respective title belts…

Joe Tessitore checked in while arrival shots aired of The Vision faction, Stephanie Vaquer and her father, the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller, Bayley, and LA Knight. As Knight was talking, he heard a commotion and turned around to see Rusev barking at Dominik Mysterio…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who was filling in for Alicia Taylor. Tessitore was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. A graphic listed Cody vs. Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship. A graphic listed the Crown Jewel start time for Saturday morning at 7CT/8ET on October 11 from Australia.

Cody asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. Cody said they could talk about the Crown Jewel ring he was wearing for winning last year’s champion vs. champion match (over Gunther). Cody was interrupted by entrance music.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Rollins had them all stay at ringside while he entered the ring. Rollins said he’s had Crown Jewel circled on his calendar since they both walked out of SummerSlam as champions.

Rollins said it should be as simple as may the best man win, but it’s not because it runs deeper than that with the two of them. Rollins said he knows what the fans and the locker room think of him. He asked Cody what he thinks of him. Cody said it’s complicated. He said Rollins has made some questionable decisions. Cody said hello to “Mr. Heyman.”

Cody said Rollins changed his life by agreeing to face an opponent he didn’t know at WrestleMania, which turned out to be Cody. He said it should be that simple, and he just had Seth’s wife on his podcast the other day. Cody asked Rollins what he thinks of himself. He said Rollins could be the absolute best on any given day, but Rollins is now hiding behind three goons.

Cody brought up the ring he was wearing, and then Rollins said they had to talk about the watch he was wearing. Rollins said it was the watch that Cody bought him before WrestleMania. He said it was the first time he’s worn the watch. Rollins questioned whether the gift was genuine, adding that Cody always says the right glowing things about him.

Rollins took issue with Cody claiming he’s the quarterback and the person to lead WWE into the future. Rollins said it’s not a two-man show. “I’m the alpha,” Rollins said. Cody said they’d had three matches together, and they were all one-on-one. Cody questioned if that would be the case at Crown Jewel.

Cody asked how many of those matches Rollins won, and then exited the ring while Rollins seethed. Cody stopped at ringside because Breakker and Reed were standing in the entrance aisle with Heyman. Rollins motioned from the ring, and then his sidekicks let Cody pass…

Powell’s POV: I couldn’t care less about Cody’s ring or the gaudy championship belts they created for the annual stupidity that is defining down two of the four world champions. That said, I can still appreciate a Cody vs. Rollins match, and Stephanie Vaquer facing the winner of Friday’s Triple Threat match featuring Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso approached Jey Uso and shook hands with him. Jimmy said was trash that they lost to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza. Jimmy said he went to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to get a rematch, but Pearce informed him that Jey already got a singles match with LA Knight.

Jey, who had a bandage on his forehead from the cut he suffered at Wrestlepalooza, said he thinks they would have won the tag match had Knight not been the referee. Jey said they had a lot to take care of, and they’d get to it once he got through Knight…

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller made their entrance for a six-man tag match heading into the first commercial break… [C] The broadcast team reacapped last week’s drama that set up the six-man tag match, and then the babyface trio made their entrances…

1. Penta, Erik, and Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller in a No DQ match. Penta and the War Raiders entered the ring and immediately brawled with the heels to start the match. Penta hit Kingston and Woods with a flip dive heading into an early break. [C]

The wrestlers broke out the sponsored tables. Kingston went for a leg drop from the top rope, but Penta moved, causing Kingston to crash through a table on the floor. Kingston and Woods fought with Ivar on the ropes. Erik grabbed Kingston and Woods and then took several steps before slamming them to the mat. Ivar went for a moonsault, but Kingston and Woods moved.

A short time later, Kingston tried to send Penta into a sponsored table that was set up in a corner of the ring, but Penta stopped short. Kingston charged and was suplexed through the table. Penta went to the ropes. Waller hit Penta with a kendo stick and then joined him on the ropes. Penta fought back and hit a Mexican Destroyer from the ropes and scored the pin…

Penta, Erik, and Ivar beat Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller in roughly 10:00 in a No DQ match.

Powell’s POV: Erik walking while holding up both New Day members was really impressive. The wrestlers worked hard, but this was pretty standard as far as WWE hardcore goes. Those silly sponsored tables make their hardcore matches feel even campier.

Dominik Mysterio entered the Judgment Day clubhouse, where Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez were hanging out. Dom went to Balor and asked for help with Rusev. Balor told him to ask his buddy El Grande Americano. Dom said Americano was in Mexico. Balor told Dom he was busy. Dom asked McDonagh for help. He said he was busy, but Perez talked him into helping Dom for the good of the faction. Dom said McDonagh would face Rusev later in the show…

In another part of the backstage area, a happy Bayley approached Lyra Valkyria and asked if she wanted to be in her corner. Valkyria reminded Bayley that she had yelled at her. Bayley acted like she had no memory of it. Valkyria said she would do it if it meant a lot to Bayley. After Bayley walked away, Stephanie Vaquer walked past Valkyria, and they nodded at one another… [C]

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring and introduced new Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Tessitore noted that Vaquer is the first South American-born women’s world champion in WWE history. He also hyped a vlog on her Wrestlepalooza weekend that will be available on the WWE website on Tuesday.

Vaquer spoke of this being her dream and how she didn’t know if it would happen, but she sacrificed, and it did. She also mentioned her father, who was shown grinning from ear to ear in the crowd. Pearce told Vaquer that at Crown Jewel, she will face the winner of Friday’s Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship. Vaquer said she would be there. Pearce said he knew she would be, then introduced her again as the new champion. Pyro shot off on the stage…

Powell’s POV: I like that they are showing Stephanie’s father in the crowd. He looks so proud of his daughter, and for good reason.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Tessitore pointed out Vaquer’s father, Hector, who was nearby in the front row…

A video package aired on Brock Lesnar beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza…

Vaquer was walking backstage when she encountered Nikki Bella. They hugged. Rhea Ripley showed up and smiled while congratulating Vaquer. Ripley recalled telling her that she would be coming for the belt. “Mami, I’m ready,” Vaquer said with a smile.

Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up. Asuka said Vaquer didn’t deserve to be champion. Nikki said Vaquer deserved it and would be an amazing champion. Vaquer told Asuka that she would be thrilled to show her why she’s the champion any time she wants to fight.

Rhea Ripley got in Asuka’s face after Vaquer and Bella walked away. Ripley said she’d been trying to stay out of Asuka’s way out of respect for Iyo Sky, but she’s getting tired of Asuka’s attitude. Asuka said she’s sick of Ripley and warned her to stay away from Sky or she’d show her why she’s not ready for Asuka. Ripley said she is ready for Asuka, and then said they could settle it in the ring. Asuka accepted and walked away.

[Hour Two] Sane grabbed Ripley’s hand and was about to apologize, but ran off after Asuka yelled for her…

Powell’s POV: Ripley vs. Asuka is a pretty big television match. It wasn’t advertised, which usually means they have a weak finish in mind. I hope I’m mistaken. At the very least, I hope they get a good amount of time, even if the finish isn’t satisfying.

Bayley made her entrance with Lyra Valkyria. Bayley hugged a fan at ringside and was playful with others… [C]

2. Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. Roxanne Perez (w/Raquel Rodriguez). The Perez and Rodriguez entrance was not televised. The broadcast team said the Ripley vs. Asuka match would be the show’s main event. Perez targeted Bayley’s left knee heading into an early break. [C]

Perez hit Pop Rox on the floor. Perez returned to the ring and was happy to take the count-out, but Bayley returned to the ring. Perez distracted the referee while Rodriguez pulled Bayley to ringside and kicked her. Valkyria went after Rodriguez and ran her into the ring post. Perez hit Valkyria with a suicide dive.

Bayley’s demeanor changed. She grabbed Perez by the hair and pulled her back inside the ring. Perez spun Bayley around. Bayley hit her with a Bayley to Belly, a knee strike, and a Roseplant for the win.

Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez in 10:40.

After the match, Bayley rolled Perez to the floor. Valyria entered the ring and applauded Bayley and then hugged her. Bayley shoved Valkyria to the mat and yelled at her for touching her, and also said her outfit looked stupid. Bayley rubbed her temples and then exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: I remain convinced that Bayley’s new persona is somehow inspired by one of my ex-girlfriends. Oh, and angry Bayley was right to mock Valkyria’s outfit.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso caught up with Cody Rhodes. They exchanged pleasantries, and then Cody asked how Jey was doing. Jimmy said Jey wasn’t listening to him, but he might listen to Cody, who said he would talk to him…

JD McDonagh made his entrance with Dominik Mysterio… [C]

Cody entered Jey’s locker room, and they shook hands. Cody sat down and said he spoke with Jimmy, and then asked if Jey was okay. Jey said he was. Cody spoke about highs and lows, and failing on the big stage more than once. Jey stared at the WWE Championship belt. Cody said he believes in Jey, who shook his hand and said he would find his way back to the top…

3. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh (w/Dominik Mysterio). Rusev’s entrance was not televised. Rusev jawed at Dom while getting the better of McDonagh to start. McDonagh punched Rusev, who looked annoyed. McDonagh left the ring. Rusev chased him and they both returned to the ring, where Rusev backdropped McDonagh.

Rusev dumped McDonagh to the floor and then turned and looked at Dom. Rusev went to ringside and picked up McDonagh and dropped him on the barricade. McDonagh kicked the ring steps at Rusev, and eventually ran him into the ring post. McDonagh hit Rusev with a springboard moonsault. [C]

Rusev eventually put McDonagh down with a uranage slam. Rusev waited for McDonagh to get up, and then he drilled him with a Machka kick. Rusev applied The Accolade. Dom climbed on the apron, but the referee saw him. Dom forze and then McDonagh tapped out.

Rusev defeated JD McDonagh in 10:35.

Finn Balor hit the ring and struck Rusev to break up the Accolade while Dom was still frozen on the apron. Balor scolded Dom as they headed up the entrance aisle…

Powell’s POV: Rusev playing the in-ring killer while Dom acts petrified of him is fun. The match went longer than I anticipated. Rusev dominated early, but McDonagh got some offense in before Rusev went over. One problem is that I don’t think the fans know whether to root for Rusev or Judgment Day.

Backstage, Iyo Sky told Asuka that she didn’t need to go through with the match. Asuka said the match was happening, and she would teach Ripley respect. She said she didn’t need advice from someone who lost. Sky tried to speak with Sane after Asuka left. Sane said Asuka is the reason they were there. She was hesitant while saying they must listen to her. Asuka called for Sane…

Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight and asked about the way he refereed the tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Knight said he was trying to make sure Jey was okay when Jey shoved him out of the way and took a spear. Knight said he wasn’t trying to hurt Jey, but he would if he had to. Knight said Jey would get a BFT for his troubles…

Jey stood in the concourse while fans yeeted behind him. Jey looked into the camera and asked for his music to play. Jey made his entrance through the crowd. Jey pumped his arms with a couple of kids at the top of their stairs, then found a couple more for the second round, and then he headed to the ring… [C]

LA Knight made his entrance coming out of the break…

4. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight. Jey punched Knight before Knight could remove his vest. The referee apparently rewarded him for it by calling for the bell to start the match. Knight went for a kick through the ropes that Jey avoided while at ringside. Jey clotheslined Knight on the floor. [C]

Jey hit Knight with a suicide dive and then threw him back inside the ring. Jey followed and superkicked Knight before covering him for a near fall. Jey charged Knight, who kicked him before dropping him with a DDT. Knight hit his top rope elbow drop. Knight set up for his finisher when he spotted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Knight fought off the heels, but then Jey speared him. Jey followed up with an Uso Splash for the win.

Jey Uso defeated LA Knight in 9:15.

After the match, Jey exited the ring and headed to the stage. Jimmy Uso came out and asked Jey to come help him, saying the Breakker and Reed were going to kill Knight. Jey headed backstage. Jimmy grabbed a chair and entered the ring. Paul Heyman pleaded with Breakker, who eventually dropped off the apron. Reed joined them on the floor, and they headed to the back…

Powell’s POV: I’m still not sure where this Angry Jey storyline is going, but I continue to be intrigued.

Seth Rollins was seated in his dressing room and looking at the watch that Cody Rhodes gave him. Becky Lynch paced behind him and vented about Cody, the Usos, CM Punk, AJ Lee, and being the greatest. Lynch told Rollins that she was going to make an example. Rollins finally looked up from staring at the watch as Lynch was leaving the room…

Backstage, Iyo Sky told Rhea Ripley that she needed to call off the match. Ripley said Asuka had been disrespectful. Ripley said maybe they could beat some respect into one another. Ripley told Sky to be careful around Asuka. Iyo said she’s family, then questioned whether she could trust Ripley. “Iyo, that’s not what I meant,” Ripley said after Sky walked away…

[Hour Three] [C] Tessitore ran through the WWE podcast lineup… A video package recapped Undertaker telling Stephanie McMahon that she will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at their desk about Stephanie. Tessitore said she was a role model for young women on the air and behind the scenes….

The following matches were announced for next week’s Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina (another 6CT/7ET start time): Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship, Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tornado tag team match…

A video package aired on the three El Grande Americano characters. The narrator said they were believed to be extinct, but they have been rejuvenated and are stronger than ever…

Backstage, Maxxine Dupri asked Adam Pearce for a match. Pearce spoke about how competitive the division is. He asked her to let him find the right opportunity for her. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee showed up after Dupri left. Styles said the Americanos were starting to piss him off. Lee said they wanted the Americanos in the ring next week. Pearce said he would talk to the Americanos, but the match was on for next week. Styles told Pearce that he should avoid signing additional Americanos…

Asuka and Kairi Sane made their entrance for the main event, and Rhea Ripley’s entrance followed…

5. Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane). Barrett said Asuka had never defeated Ripley. Ripley suplexed Asuka. Ripley went for a big boot that Asuka avoided, and then Asuka hit a hip attack that knocked Ripley off the apron. [C]

Ripley superplexed Asuka. Barrett pointed out that Ripley landed higher than the person performing the move would like. The replay showed Ripley wince when she landed. Asuka performed a Razor’s Edge and then drilled Asuka with a knee strike before covering her for a good near fall.

Asuka rallied and threw kicks at Ripley’s face. Ripley caught her foot, but Asuka still managed to fire more kicks that sent Ripley to the floor. Asuka wanted Sane to take a cheap shot, but she didn’t do it. Asuka approached Sane at ringside, and Sane nearly tripped over the ring steps.

Asuka rolled Ripley back inside the ring and hit her with a running elbow. Ripley followed Asuka when she ran the ropes and returned the favor. Asuka took Ripley down with an ankle lock. Asuka transitioned into a German suplex. Asuka went to the ropes and jumped into a big dropkick from Ripley. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Asuka told Sane to go after Ripley. Sane held her wrist while making a fist and then made her way to the other side of the ring. Sane climbed on the apron and threw a back fist that Ripley stuffed. Asuka tried to hip attack Ripley, who moved, causing Asuka to knock Sane off the apron. Ripley rolled up Asuka and got the three count.

Rhea Ripley beat Asuka in 17:15.

After the match, Asuka sprayed mist in Ripley’s eyes. Asuka had Sane enter the ring and throw punches and kicks at Ripley. Iyo Sky’s music played, and she ran to the ring and pleaded with Asuka to stay away from Ripley. Asuka acted like she was finished. Asuka acted emotional and hugged Sky, then blasted her with a spinning back fist.

Asuka ordered a reluctant Sane to attack Sky. Sane gave in and threw punches at Sky. Sane held Sky while Asuka threw a kick at Sky’s head. Ripley got up, but Asuka put her right back down. Asuka held Sky, and then an emotional Sane hit Sky with an Inane Elbow. The executive producer credits were shown as Asuka celebrated to close the show…

Powell’s POV: Hey, a clean finish win for Ripley. Now I have no clue why they didn’t opt to announce this match earlier today. Putting that aside, the match was strong. I like the move to give Ripley the win because Asuka got her heat back and then some with the post-match attack on Ripley and the turn on Sky. Sane continues to play her subservient character well. The tag matches should be fun, and I’m especially looking forward to Asuka vs. Sky.

Overall, a solid episode leading up to the main event, which really put it over the top. It was disappointing that CM Punk and AJ Lee didn’t appear, and their Wrestlepalooza win didn’t get much attention, presumably because they need Rollins to look strong heading into his match with Cody. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of ????, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.