C*4 Wrestling “Event Horizon” results: Vetter’s review of Junior Benito vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Gabriel Fuerza vs. Ryan Clancy vs. Alexia Nicole vs. Tarik for the C*4 Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Event Horizon”

November 28, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released December 2, 2025, on Independent.TV

This show was released on Tuesday on IWTV. As always, delaying three days to release the video allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean, and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans.

* Just some new faces in the lineup in the first and third match; everyone else is a regular here or familiar to me.

1. Stu Grayson vs. Dylan Donovan vs. Johnny Deluca. Stu is continuing his “open challenge contract series”; if a rookie can beat him, he will earn a spot on the main roster for the rest of the “season.” I know I’ve seen Deluca before; not sure if I’ve seen Donovan. Deluca, wearing red trunks, rolled to the floor at the bell. Dylan (in shiny silver trunks) and Stu followed him, threw him back into the ring, and beat him up. Stu hit a slingshot senton. Deluca took charge and kept both babyfaces down. He slammed Stu onto the ring apron at 5:00.

Donovan fired up and hit some clotheslines and a spin kick to Deluca’s head. He hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. Stu hit a German Suplex on Deluca, then one on Dylan, then a belly-to-belly suplex on Deluca, then one on Dylan, and he was fired up. Stu hit a double German Suplex at 8:00. Stu clotheslined Deluca to the floor, then he hit his overhead backbreaker on Dylan and went for the pin. HOWEVER, Deluca shoved Stu to the floor and stole the pin! Entertaining opener.

Johnny Deluca defeated Stu Grayson and Dylan Donovan at 8:52.

2. Vaughn Vertigo (w/Dreya Mitchell) vs. Mathieu St. Jacques. Vaughn has been a road warrior this year, competing all over the U.S. He and Dreya came out with an orange workman’s vest on, and he complained about an “unsafe work environment.” A huge pop for the bigger Mathieu, who easily shoved Vertigo to the mat at the bell. They fought to the floor at 2:00 and Matthieu tried to hit a piledriver; Vaughn escaped and scrambled back into the ring. He attacked Mathieu as he rolled back in. Matthieu hit a big senton. Vaughn hit a stunner for a nearfall at 4:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Vaughn hit a Swanton onto Mathieu’s back. Mathieu hit a standing powerbomb at 8:00, and he applied a Sharpshooter. Dreya hopped on the ring apron to provide a distraction. Vaughn got a chair, but Mathieu blocked being hit by it. The ref confiscated it, but it allowed Vaughn time to hit a low-blow punt kick, then a Shining Wizard for the tainted pin. Decent match with a fairly standard finish.

Vaughn Vertigo defeated Mathieu St. Jacques at 8:55.

3. Xander Orion and Leah Sparks and “Triple Dragon” Puf and Ricky Willdy vs. Dani Leo and Matt Galin “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy. Orion, Leo, and Galin are all fairly new. 400-pounder Puf was dressed as Santa. Xander has long hair and looks like a 1980s rocker, with a huge tattoo on his back, and he opened against Doom. Xander hit a standing neckbreaker. Dani is short, and she has long black hair. She hit a running back elbow in the corner on Orion. Pink-haired Leah (I’ve compared her to Candice LaRae) got in and dropkicked her in the corner at 2:30, then slammed Dani’s face repeatedly across her knee for a nearfall.

The bald Galin battled Willdy. Puff tagged in at 5:00 to a massive pop. He caught Galin and put him on his knee, like Santa sitting with a kid. FUNNY! Haddy jumped in and attacked Puf, and was loudly booed! The heels worked the big man over. Puf hit a double-noggin-knocker on Project 8100. Leah hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 9:00. Dani tried a crossbody block on Puf but just bounced off her, as he made no attempt to catch her. Funny. Haddy hit a swinging back suplex on Orion.

Willdy grabbed Haddy by his groin in the corner and threw him off the top rope to the mat. Doom dove through the ropes onto everyone on the floor at 11:30. Doom shoved Sparks back into the ring, but she hit a Splits Stunner, and she tagged in Puf. Galin hit a DVD on Sparks, but as he turned around, Puf cut him in half with a spear. He went for a cover but was informed that he wasn’t the legal man! Orion got in, but Project 8100 hit a running knee-and-Russian Leg Sweep combo to pin Orion. Fun match with comedy that worked for me, and I generally don’t like comedy in my wrestling.

Dani Leo, Matt Galin, Dexter Doom, and Haddy defeated Xander Orion, Leah Sparks, Puf, and Ricky Willdy at 12:53.

4. Sheldon Jean vs. Cecil Nyx. I’ll reiterate that Sheldon is really talented and his TNA run was cut woefully short. Cecil hit a running kick to the chest at the bell, and Jean rolled to the floor, so Cecil dove onto him. However, Jean ran Cecil’s head into the ring post. In the ring, Sheldon hit a butterfly suplex and posed at 1:30. He hit several more butterfly suplexes, and he choked Nyx in the ropes. He hit a swinging leg lariat (a Harlem Sidekick!) at 4:30, then another butterfly suplex and a swinging uranage for the pin. Shockingly one-sided and short.

Sheldon Jean defeated Cecil Nyx at 4:49.

5) Kevin Blackwood vs. Brent Banks. Brent just turned heel here last month by attacking teammate James Stone, and it feels weird for Blackwood to get babyface pops here. James Stone attacked Banks as he was about to get into the ring! Stone extensively beat up Banks. Stone got on the mic and told Banks he would fight him at the January show. Haley Dylan (Blackwood’s long-time girlfriend who turned on him a month ago!) jumped in the ring and chop-blocked Kevin! We got a bell, so we have a different match!

Kevin Blackwood vs. Brent Banks never started; they literally never even touched.

5b. Kevin Blackwood vs. Haley Dylan. Dylan continued to stomp on Kevin’s knee and kept him on the mat, and twisted the leg. She repeatedly slapped him in the face. She went for a Dragonscrew Legwhip, but he blocked it and hit a doublestomp on her chest at 3:30. Kevin hit a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall. He clocked her with a spin kick to the head, but she hit a head-capture suplex. He hit a leaping Cave-In doublestomp to her chest at 5:00, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Dylan tied him in an Octopus Stretch, but he escaped and hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 7:00. She begged for mercy! The crowd wasn’t buying it. Kevin was hesitant and backed off. Of course, she went for a low blow uppercut, but he was ready and blocked it. He hit a rolling forearm strike and a Helluva Kick, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. She hit a spinning back fist and a running knee for a believable nearfall! She hit a low blow and a spinning back fist, and she applied a Sharpshooter at 9:30. She held onto his wrists and stomped on his chest, a la Bryan Danielson. He did the same to her! Kevin hit a DVD and a running knee, then he hit the top-rope doublestomp to her chest for the pin. Good action.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Haley Dylan at 11:09.

6. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. London Lightning and Storm Ryder. This match somehow was not on the IWTV list of matches for this show! Storm is new, but as I’ve noted before, with his height, ring gear, and long hair, he reminds me of a young Adam Bomb. Williams and London opened. Ryder got in and hit a bodyslam on Icarus, then on Williams, then again on Icarus and again on Williams. London and Ryder hit stereo bodyslams at 3:00. Travis hit a snap suplex on London for a nearfall, and S&S took control of the action. Williams tied him in an Octopus Stretch at 6:30, and he grabbed Judas’ hand for added leverage; the ref eventually saw the cheating and broke it up.

Ryder got the hot tag and hit a double back suplex on S&S at 8:30. Ryder and London hit a Magic Killer team slam. Williams hit a brainbuster. London and Ryder applied stereo Muta Locks; Judas got a nearfall on Ryder at 10:30. Travis dove through the ropes on London. In the ring, Ryder hit a dropkick on Judas. Travis hit his Jay Driller-style piledriver, and Judas made the cover for the pin. A sharp tag match.

Travis Williams and Judas Icarus defeated London Lightning and Storm Ryder at 12:04.

7. Myung-Jae Lee and Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza vs. “Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews and Dani Luna. It’s been a while since I’ve seen all three members of Subculture together! Gabby passed around gnome hats. Everyone is a babyface, and Andrews put his hat on the ref before tying up with Lee. Quick reversals with neither man able to land a signature spot, and they had a standoff at 1:30. Andrews flipped Webster onto Lee, then Andrews hit a standing moonsault. Bronson and Morgan locked up at 3:30. Webster tried some shoulder blocks, but Bronson didn’t budge.

Webster hit a moonsault press. Bronson hit a running body block. Luna tagged in at 5:30, but Bronson knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She went for a German Suplex, but couldn’t lift him. Gabby jumped in and did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop on Dani, then a running senton for a nearfall at 7:00. Bear splashed Dani in the corner. Dani hit a suplex on Lee for a nearfall at 8:30; Lee hit an enzuigiri on her, then a running knee, and they were both down. Gabby tagged in and hit clotheslines and a bodyslam. She hit her running Bulldog Powerslam on Webster, then a World’s Strongest Slam and Vader Bomb on Luna for a nearfall at 10:00.

Gabby hit a splash into the corner. Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam on Webster for a believable nearfall. Andrews and Webster hit stereo blows on Bronson, but Bear hit a double clothesline at 11:30. Morgan hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb on Bronson’s back. Gabby and Dani tagged back in, and they traded forearm strikes. Dani briefly got Bronson on her shoulders, but he escaped. Dani hit a standing powerbomb on Bronson for a nearfall at 14:00, but Gabby and Lee made the save. Bronson hit a spinebuster on Dani. Gabby bodyslammed Bronson onto Dani. Andrews went for a Pele Kick but Lee caught him with a kick in mid-rotation! Nice! Gabby cut Andrews in half with a spear, and Bronson hit a Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) to pin Andrews. That was really good stuff.

Bear Bronson, Gabby Forza, and Myung-Jae Lee defeated Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Dani Luna at 15:38.

8. Amira vs. Kristara. I saw Pacific Northwest-based star Amira a day earlier on the Wrestling Open show from Massachusetts, so it makes sense she gets a double-header while on the East Coast. A nice pop for her; I am almost positive this is her C*4 debut. Kristara, of course, is a regular here. An intense lockup to open; they appear to be almost the same height and weight. They traded reversals on the mat, as Kristara applied a leg lock around the neck. They sped it up and had a standoff at 2:30. They shook hands and locked up again. Kristara hit a spinning kick for a nearfall.

Amira caught her and hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 4:30. She backed Kristara into the corner and hit some loud chops. She hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:30. Kristara hit some kicks and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Amira hit a shotgun dropkick and a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Kristara dove through the ropes onto her at 10:00. In the ring, she hit a superkick for a nearfall. Amira hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Kristara hit a spin kick and scored the pin! The commentators said it solidified her as among the best on the planet.

Kristara defeated Amira at 12:12.

9. Junior Benito vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Gabriel Fuerza vs. Ryan Clancy vs. Alexia Nicole vs. Tarik for the C*4 Title. I’ll reiterate that while she’s talented, Nicole is only about 4’11” and she’s just not believable at all against bigger, stronger men. Tarik isn’t a regular here — I’ve seen him elsewhere — but it’s a bit of a surprise to see him in a title contender’s match. They all started fighting at the bell; no tag rules in this one. Clancy and Benito hit stereo planchas to the floor, then they got in the ring and wrestled. They flipped Gabriel to the mat. Alexia hit a top-rope crossbody block on those two. Fuerza hit a running Shooting Star Press on Mathers for a nearfall.

The commentators just noted that Tarik hasn’t been here in a number of years. He caught Nicole and slammed her onto Fuerza at 3:00 and was loudly booed. Benito hit a slingshot senton on Tarik. Clancy and Mathers traded quick reversals; they have fought often in recent weeks. Benito and Tarik were also fighting in the ring. Mathers and Tarik hit stereo bodyslams. Nicole jumped in and hit a running knee to the side of Mathers’ head, then a 619 on him at 9:00. She dove off the top rope to the floor. Tarik hit a stunner on Mathers for a nearfall. Mathers kicked Nicole; those two had a really good match here a few months ago. Fuerza hit a Canadian Destroyer on Tarik; Nicole hit one on Mathers.

Clancy and Benito jumped back in and traded punches, and Clancy hit an enzuigiri, but Benito hit a German Suplex and a brainbuster at 11:00, and suddenly all six were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Tarik hit an enzuigiri on Benito and set up for a backpack stunner, but Junior escaped. Junior hit a pop-up powerbomb on Tarik, then he dove over the ring post onto several guys on the floor at 13:00! Benito went to the top rope and hit a frog splash to pin Tarik at 13:22. We continued without a break. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to Benito’s face. Fuerza hit a top-rope Doomsday Crossbody Block on Mathers, who rolled to the floor. Teammates Fuerza and Nicole then shook hands and fought!

Alexia hit a huracanrana. He put her in a Boston Crab, but she quickly escaped. She hit a piledriver. Mathers jumped in and hit a brainbuster and pinned Nicole at 16:42. Clancy brought a door into the ring — our first of the whole show! Benito got one, too! Mathers bailed to the floor and yelled at the crowd, and was loudly booed! He headed to the back, but he returned with his own door! Four guys all hit doors together in the middle of the ring. The ref removed all the doors from the ring and was LOUDLY booed for that. Mathers rolled up and pinned Clancy at 20:46! The commentators said that was some retribution for Mathers, who lost his IWTV Title to Clancy.

Mathers got a nearfall on Fuerza. Those two got up and traded chops. Fuerza hit a sliding German Suplex at 22:30. Mathers rolled up and pinned Fuerza at 23:44! That’s three pins for Marcus! Marcus and Benito traded forearm strikes. Benito went to the floor and grabbed the door, but Mathers hit a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes onto the table. In the ring, Benito hit a dropkick on the door, sending it into Marcus. Mathers tossed the door at Junior; it fell apart because it was so flimsy. Mathers hit a twisting suplex through a door in the corner at 28:00. They hit each other over the head with the door shards, but again, the shrapnel is so flimsy it doesn’t look like it hurts at all. Mathers swung it harder and harder as the pieces kept breaking off.

Benito hit a superkick. He flipped Mathers onto a door in the corner at 30:30, then hit a frog splash for a believable nearfall. Benito got more doors from under the ring, and some chairs, too. However, Mathers powerbombed him through a door in the corner and hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 33:30. “What’s it going to take?” a commentator asked. Mathers rubbed a weapon across Junior’s forehead, then he set up several open chairs. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Junior hit a sunset flip bomb on Mathers onto the open chairs, which were covered with door debris! Benito then nailed a 450 Splash for the pin. A sharp, sharp match. Wow!

Junior Benito defeated Marcus Mathers, Gabriel Fuerza, Ryan Clancy, Tarik, and Alexia Nicole to retain the C*4 Title at 36:13.

Final Thoughts: A top-notch show from top to bottom. A great main event that was well-laid-out and allowed all six to get in plenty of offense and show off their signature spots. I’ll gladly take a 36-minute match over one half that length where we have too many rapid-fire eliminations. The Bronson/Gabby/Lee six-person tag was really sharp and takes second. I’ll narrowly take the Sinner and Saint tag for third, ahead of a really good Amira-Kristara match. That’s a top-notch top four matches.

The undercard was fine. I didn’t expect the quick win for Sheldon Jean. Puf is entertaining in this role in the mid-card. Blackwood-Dylan was really good; they clearly train together all the time. Notably absent were Evil Uno and Macrae Martin. If you have IWTV but haven’t checked out C*4 before, this would be a great show to jump in and check out the action.