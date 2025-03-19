C*4 Wrestling “A League of Their Own” results: Vetter’s review of Alexia Nicole vs. Gabby Forza, Ashley Vox vs. Kristara, Vanessa Kraven vs. Davienne, Katrina Creed vs. Paris Van Dale

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “A League of Their Own”

March 13, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario at Algonquin Commons Theatre

This show was released Wednesday at IWTV. As always, by not airing it live, it allows them to make light edits, such as removing breaks between matches. This is an all-women’s show, with almost all of the wrestlers from Canada. I see four Americans (Davienne, Paris Van Dale, Gabby Forza and Ashley Vox) in the lineup; they are all regulars in the Northeast U.S.states, so I presume they drove together. I love C*4 shows — the crowds are always hot. This is not their usual venue; it’s a dark auditorium and the ring is right next to a stage. It appears to be a good crowd of 200 packed in the seating area opposite the stage. Veda Scott and Dr. Bob provided commentary.

1. Katrina Creed vs. Paris Van Dale. Katrina wears all red and black with flaming red hair, and is a bit goth; she’s made a few treks to Wrestling Open in Massachusetts in the past. Paris backed her into a corner and hit some overhand chops. Katrina mounted her and hit some punches. She hit a clothesline and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded forearm strikes. Paris hit the Splits Stunner and was fired up. She hit a DDT for a nearfall at 8:00, then an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. Katrina hit a spear and a discus clothesline for the pin. Solid opener.

Katrina Creed defeated Paris Van Dale at 9:20.

2. Melanie Havok vs. Zondra Lee. Two women new to me. Melonie has a splash of pink in her hair and she wore black. Zondra wore a black jacket with metal studs, looking more like a rocker; her top and bottom is mostly green, and her hair is more orange than red. They immediately traded reversals on the mat. Melanie hit a DDT at 2:00 and celebrated. She hit a Stinger Splash and a doublestomp for a nearfall. Zondra hit a spear at 4:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and Zondra hit a Lungblower move to the chin. They traded clotheslines. Havok tied her in a Rings of Saturn; Lee rolled her over and got a nearfall. Zondra hit a DDT for the pin. Solid; I liked what I saw from both women.

Zondra Lee defeated Melanie Havok at 7:14.

3. Laurel Cassie D and Leah Sparks vs. Dreya Mitchell and Mary Lee Rose. Laurel appears older, is a bit heavier in a one-piece and waved at the crowd; she is like Kylie Rae in that “she’s just happy to be here!” Leah wore pink and has pink hair; I think I have seen her once; these two are clearly the babyfaces. Dreya is Black with long hair down to her butt; she is listed online at 5’10” with a basketball background, and she’s clearly quite athletic. Rose is a bit thicker and appears a bit older and she jawed at the crowd. Sparks and Dreya opened with an intense lockup. Rose and Laurel entered and traded chops, and Laurel hit a sideslam at 3:30. Dreya hit a delayed vertical suplex on the tiny Leah for a nearfall; yes, Leah is small, but Dreya showed some power.

Dreya stomped on Sparks and they kept the pink princess in their corner. Rose hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 5:30. Leah hit a top-rope crossbody block on Dreya and they were both down. Cassie D got the hot tag and hit a splash in the corner on Rose, then a snap suplex on Dreya, then an inverted DDT on Rose for a nearfall at 7:30. Rose hit a cannonball in the corner on the faces. Dreya hit a spinebuster on Cassie, then one on Leah for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Leah hit a modified X-Factor, then a standing moonsault, and pinned Rose. I liked that. Leah and Dreya really stood out here.

Laurel Cassie D and Leah Sparks defeated Dreya Mitchell and Mary Lee Rose at 9:58.

4. Vanessa Kraven vs. Davienne. Kraven is 6’0″ and has a wide frame, and she competed in the first Mae Young Classic. Davienne is a powerhouse, too; she lost an AEW TV match to Abadon in 2021. They brawled at the bell and rolled to the floor, where Kraven hit some loud chops as Davienne was leaning against the ring post at 2:00. In the ring, Davienne hit a dropkick that sent Kraven into the corner. Davienne applied a crossface on the mat but Kraven got out. Davienne hit a standing guillotine leg drop and got a nearfall at 5:00, then she hit a boot to the face in the corner.

Kraven hit some forearm strikes. Kraven hit a Stinger Splash at 7:00. Davienne hit a big bodyslam, so Kraven hit one, too. Davienne hit a big Samoan Drop, so Kraven hit one, too! Davienne locked in a Boston Crab, but Kraven powered out at 9:00, and Vanessa hit a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall. Kraven nailed a Choke Bomb and got the pin. Good match between two powerhouses.

Vanessa Kraven defeated Davienne at 9:45.

5. Krystal Moon vs. Kacey Diamond. I don’t think I’ve seen these two. Kacey wore a flowing gown on her way to the ring and I’ll compare her to Madison Rayne; she barked at the crowd and was clearly the heel. Krystal is in black-and-teal top and bottom and I’ll compare her to Dakota Kai. Krystal hit some double-handed chops, then a basement dropkick to the spine and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. She went for a Vader Bomb but Diamond got her knees up to block it. Kacey hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

Kacey hit a clothesline in the corner and was in charge. Krystal hit a spear at 6:30 and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Krystal hit some clotheslines and was fired up. She hit a Meteora running double knees in the corner, then she nailed the Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Kacey hit an Eat D’Feat but couldn’t get her up for a piledriver. Krystal hit a Stomp, but Diamond rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Diamond sprayed something in Krystal’s eyes! She hit a Snapmare Driver, applied a crossface, and Krystal tapped out. Good action.

Kacey Diamond defeated Krystal Moon at 9:25.

6. Ashley Vox vs. Kristara. This one jumped out at me as I looked at the lineup. Vox just dyed her hair blonde; it’s definitely a new look for her. I have to believe Vox has the most matches under her belt of anyone in this match. (Maybe Vanessa, just because Kraven is in her early 40s?) They appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Kristara immediately tied up the left arm and they had an extended feeling-out process. Ashley hit a missile dropkick into the corner at 2:30, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Kristara hit a spin kick for a nearfall and some hard chops in the corner. Vox fired back with her own chops, and she hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall.

Kristara got a sunset flip for a nearfall; Vox popped up and hit a running penalty kick for a nearfall at 7:00. Kristara hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall, then a faceplant for a nearfall, then a stiff kick to the spine. Vox hit a head-scissors takedown and a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. Vox nailed a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, then an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall, and Ashley was livid she didn’t get a pin there. Kristara hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 11:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Kristara hit an enzuigiri. Ashley nailed a superkick. Kristara hit a jumping knee and a Shining Wizard for the pin. A mild upset, and Veda noted it was “a big win” for Kristara. Easily the best match so far.

Kristara defeated Ashley Vox at 12:52.

7. Dani Leo vs. Shiloh vs. Beaa Moss vs. Magnum Mel in a four-way. I have seen the athletic, tall blonde Beaa on some Demand Lucha shows in Canada but I don’t think I’ve seen the rest. Leo wore a red top and bottom and she has long black hair and she taunted the crowd, so she’s a heel. Shiloh wore orange-and-black one-piece. Mel appears to be stronger and a bit more in a Jordynne Grace mold. They all got a rollup in the opening minute. Moss hit a spin kick in the corner. Beaa hit a cartwheel-into-a-splash for a nearfall at 2:00. Leo hit a running neckbreaker, then a DDT on Moss. Mel and Dani traded forearm strikes.

Moss hit a top-rope crossbody block on two women. They did a tower spot out of the corner and everyone was down at 5:00. Mel hit a Death Valley Driver. Leo hit a Flatliner on Mel. Beaa and Mel traded forearm strikes. Shiloh hit a double Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 7:00. Shiloh and Leo traded blows, and Leo hit a Samoan Drop. Beaa hit a frogsplash for a nearfall on Mel, but Shiloh yanked Beaa off of Mel and stole the pin. Decent match.

Shiloh defeated Dani Leo, Beaa Moss, and Magnum Mel in a four-way at 7:43.

8. Alexia Nicole vs. Gabby Forza. Gabby is a powerhouse and plays women’s football and has a big size advantage. Nicole is talented but is maybe 4’11”. Quick reversals at the bell, and Nicole hit a shotgun dropkick and a Meteora running double knees for a nearfall at 1:30. Gabby hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. She hit a bodyslam and a senton and got a nearfall. She hip-tossed Nicole across the ring. Nicole came off the ropes and turned it into a crucifix driver for a nearfall. Gabby got her up for a Gorilla Press. Nicole got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 4:30. Nicole got underneath her in the corner and hit an Electric Chair drop and they were both down at 6:00.

Nicole hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Forza hit a fallaway slam and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Nicole spun her to the mat, then she hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Nicole went under the ring and got a door and slid it into the ring, and she set up a board bridge. However, Gabby hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam through the board bridge for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Gabby put a board shard in the corner and slammed Nicole’s head against it. Gabby charged; Alexia moved, and Forza slammed into the door debris. Nicole immediately hit a piledriver for the pin.

Alexia Nicole defeated Gabby Forza at 12:21.

Final Thoughts: A deeply satisfying all-women’s show, and all these competitors should be proud of how it came together. As expected, Vox-Kristara was best match and perhaps should have been the headliner. I’ll narrowly go with Kraven-Davienne for second place, ahead of the main event. While this show was filled with wrestlers I didn’t know, or had only seen five or fewer times, Leah Sparks and Dreya Mitchell were standouts, and I liked what I saw of Melanie Havok, too. A minor disappointment that Canadian and WWE ID prospect Zoe Sager wasn’t on this show.

I checked Cagematch.net records after the show. Vanessa Kraven (age 43) does have 381 matches, ahead of Vox’s 296. Both women have fewer career matches than I anticipated. Nicole is right behind Vox, at 293 career matches. A fun night of competition, and I think viewers will come away impressed with this group of relatively unknown, mostly Canadian wrestlers.