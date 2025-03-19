AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis in a four-way for a shot at the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty

-Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

Powell’s POV: The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz match that was at least teased is not listed on AEW’s social media lineup. Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. We are looking for reports or results from tonight’s Collision tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).