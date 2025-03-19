Live Pro Wrestling “Silver City Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of the Silver City Rumble match, DJ Powers vs. Ichiban for the Live Pro Title, Davienne vs. Liviyah, Gal vs. Love, Doug

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Silver City Rumble”

March 15, 2025 in Taunton, Massachusetts at Bristol Plymouth Technical Regional School

Streaming on the IndependentWrestling.TV

There are four WWE ID prospects on the show, and I’m familiar with all the names in this lineup. This is a gym and the crowd was maybe 400.

1. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Mortar. BRG came out wearing his black fur coat and got on the mic, saying “This is what success looks like.” However, he is upset that he is disrespected. Mortar is the Rhino clone. Mortar hit some loud chops early on, and he dove through the ropes onto BRG on the floor at 1:00. In the ring, BRG hit a swinging neckbreaker and took control, and the crowd taunted him with a “Justin Bieber!” chant. He hit a superkick at 4:00 that sent Mortar to the floor. Mortar hit a spin kick to the head and dropped his weight on BRG’s chest, then he hit a senton at 6:00. Mortar hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall, a chokeslam, and a Lionsault for the pin. Good opener.

Mortar defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 7:04.

* BRG hit the ref after the bell! I hope he doesn’t regret that later…

2. Gal vs. Love, Doug. These two just had a match at Wrestling Open a week ago. WWE ID prospect Gal wore his body-building medals around his neck; he had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it match on Evolve last week. He has the size advantage and he easily shoved Doug to the mat. Doug threw flower petals in Gal’s face and hit a crossbody block, but he couldn’t get a Sliced Bread. Gal took control and kept Doug grounded. He hit a double leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Doug hit an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker and he was fired up, then a bulldog for a nearfall at 5:30. Gal hit a German Suplex that sent Doug to the floor. Doug hit a sunset flip bomb for a nearfall. Gal blocked a Rebound Lariat and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the clean pin. Good; I always say that sometimes a heel needs to win clean just because they are better.

Gal defeated Love, Doug at 7:15.

* A guy who I presume is a teacher here came to the ring to be a guest timekeeper, then we got a guest bell ringer.

3. TJ Crawford vs. Erik Chacha. TJ is quite a talent and he’s a good heel, and he’s much bigger than Ecuador native Chacha. TJ hit a European Uppercut; Chacha hit a spin kick that dropped Crawford. Erik hit a dive through the ropes to the floor. The teachers held TJ’s arms so Erik could chop him, and the kids in the crowd loved this. In the ring, TJ hit a spinning side slam at 2:30 and took control. Chacha hit a roundhouse kick at 5:00, then some Yes Kicks. He hit a headscissors takedown and got a nearfall. Crawford suplexed him into the corner and got a nearfall at 7:00. Chacha hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall. Crawford got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a cheap pin. Decent.

TJ Crawford defeated Erik Chacha at 9:05.

4. Cappuccino Jones and “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) and “Swipe Right’ Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes. Sidney got on the mic and berated the ref and flat-out told him he was going to cheat in this match, but this ref is too dumb to catch him doing it. This brought out John Cena Sr., the commissioner, and he not only barred Sidney from being at ringside in this match, he made him entrant No. 1 in the Rumble later! The babyfaces came out to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” but the heels attacked as they got in the ring and we were underway! We opened with Cappuccino Jones hitting a clothesline on Baylor. Jaylen tied up Channing’s left arm. Channing accidentally worked over Smokes’ arm for some comedy.

Traevon made Smokes dance for some more comedy. The heels began working over the smaller Jaylen in their corner, and this went on for several minutes. Jones finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and he hit a suplex on Channing. Channing hit a leg lariat on Jones. Traevon got a hot tag and hit a series of clotheslines and a sit-out powerbomb on Baylor. He hit a clothesline-and-bulldog combo for a nearfall. W&C hit a team chokeslam move. Jones immediately hit a Froggy-brew elbow drop and pinned Baylor. Good, standard tag match. Cappuccino is really capitalizing on his ID contract, getting booked across the Northeast recently.

Cappuccino Jones and “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn defeated Channing Thomas and “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes at 12:03.

5. Davienne vs. Liviyah. I’ve seen these two fight before; Davienne is older and thicker, but teenager Liviyah is taller. An intense lockup to open, and Liviyah dropped her with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a German Suplex at 2:00. Davienne hit a snap suplex and took charge. They traded chops, and Davienne hit an Electric Chair drop for a nearfall at 5:00. Liviyah hit a faceplant and they were both down. She hit a spear, then a top-rope missile dropkick at 7:00. Liviyah hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Davienne hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Liviyah hit an Eye of the Hurricane slam for the pin. Good match; you can see these two have worked together.

Liviyah defeated Davienne at 9:40.

6. DJ Powers vs. Ichiban for the Live Pro Title. I believe Powers is still a teen, and I’ve compared his style and charisma to a young Johnny Morrison. Ichiban hit some deep armdrags and a dropkick. He backed DJ into a corner and hit his “One!” punches as the fans counted along. DJ hit a standing neckbreaker at 2:30 and he grounded Ichiban. Ichiban hit a stunner and a handspring-back-elbow and a missile dropkick at 5:00. He nailed a superkick and a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. DJ hit a superkick, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30.

Ichiban nailed a top-rope superplex and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Ichiban hit a Mafia Kick; Powers hit a German Suplex and a Pedigree for a believable nearfall at 9:30. He rolled to the floor and grabbed his title belt. He swung and missed. Ichiban grabbed it and the ref got pushed and was briefly out of position. DJ hit a low blow uppercut, then a frogsplash for the cheap pin. A really good match.

DJ Powers defeated Ichiban to retain the Live Pro Title at 10:56.

* The school resource officer and a gym teacher are special ringside enforcers.

7. A 15-person Silver City Rumble. So, presumably we have the 14 men who already wrestled, plus Bakabella. Sidney Bakabella was No. 1, wearing his Andre the Giant-style black, one-strap singlet. However, Channing Thomas drew No. 2! Sidney got on the mic and vowed they are winning the match. Erik Chacha was No. 3. Brett Ryan Gosselin was No. 4 and he immediately speared Chacha. Erik hit some Yes Kicks on the heels. “Handyman” Jake Gray was No. 5, so we do have some guys who didn’t have a match earlier. Sweatboy was No. 6 and he blew into his whistle; no eliminations yet. Love, Doug was No. 7 at 4:30. AJP was No. 8.

Steven Lust (AJP’s tag partner!) was No. 9 and we still have no eliminations. Mortar was No. 10 at 7:30. Gal was No. 11, and he tossed Sweatboy. Both AJP and Lust were tossed, too. Referee Tony P. was No. 12 and he immediately hit a stunner on BRG (who attacked him earlier!); Chacha clotheslined BRG to the floor. Mortar tossed Gal. DJ Powers was No. 13. The ref dove onto several guys on the floor, eliminating himself! Mortar was tossed. Brett Mettro was No. 14 and he gave Doug an airplane spin, with Doug’s legs hitting everyone, then Mettro tossed Doug. Channing tossed Mettro. Little Mean Kathleen was last at No. 15, getting a huge pop. She hit a huracanrana on Channing and a low blow. She bit her ex-husband Bakabella on the arm and she was fired up!

We were suddenly down to just three of them in the ring. LMK flipped Channing to the floor! Sidney tossed LMK, but the gym teacher caught LMK and got her back into the ring! The gym teacher yanked off Sidney’s wig. LMK then tossed Sidney to win the match. A light-hearted Rumble to send the crowd home happy.

Little Mean Kathleen won a 15-person Rumble at 14:49.

Final Thoughts: Powers-Ichiban was really good and takes best match. The six-man tag takes second. I enjoy Live Pro and their family-friendly shows, and this was a great roster of talent with a lot of the Northeast regulars.