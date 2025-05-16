Live Pro Wrestling “Fan Appreciation Night” results: Vetter’s review of Anthony Greene, Anthony Vecchio, and Aaron Ortiz vs. Ichiban, Jaylen Brandyn, and Milo Mirra, DJ Powers vs. Aaron Rourke for the Live Pro Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Fan Appreciation Night”

April 27, 2025, in New Bedford, Massachusetts at The Vault

Streaming on the IndependentWrestling.TV

This did not stream live; it was recently released on IWTV. I’ve seen everyone on this lineup multiple times; no new faces tonight. This is a dark night club venue with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, but the ring is lit okay. The crowd was maybe 80.

1. Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Ichiban. The presence of Bakabella immediately tells me Greene is a heel tonight. The bell rang, but Sidney got on the mic and berated Ichiban before they locked up. Sidney kept jumping in the ring, and they still haven’t locked up! They finally locked up, but Ichiban rolled him up with an inside cradle for the pin, just seconds after touching! The crowd laughed as Greene was irate after losing like that.

Ichiban defeated Anthony Greene at 4:00 even.

* The Shooter Boys hit the ring! They apparently are heels here, as they beat up Ichiban. This brought out Milo Mirra, then Jaylen Brandyn. Looks like we are having an impromptu six-man tag later!

2. TJ Crawford vs. Erik Chacha. Chacha is decent but undersized. Crawford is really good and the heel here. They immediately traded arm holds. Crawford hit a back suplex at 3:30. Chacha hit a dive through the ropes onto TJ. In the ring, Chacha bit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. TJ hit some chops; Chacha hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. TJ went for a Nigel-style Tower of London, but Chacha escaped at 7:00. TJ hit a doublestomp to the chest. TJ put Erik on his shoulders, but Chacha somehow turned it into a leg drop. Erik then hit a frogsplash and a running knee for the pin! I’ll call that an upset.

Erik Chacha defeated TJ Crawford at 7:57.

3. Mortar vs. Dustin Waller. This is apparently a first-time-ever matchup, which seems shocking to me, as they run in the same circles. I always say Mortar reminds me of Rhino, as he’s shorter, thick, with long dark hair. An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process, and Mortar hip-tossed Waller across the ring. Mortar hit a senton splash at 3:30 and some loud chops that popped the crowd. He locked in a headlock on the mat and kept Dustin grounded. Waller fired back with a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 7:00.

Mortar applied a Boston Crab and sat down on the lower back. He hit a spinning back kick, and he went for a Lionsault, but Waller got his knees up. Mortar jumped from the top rope onto Waller on the stage adjacent to the ring. Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 9:30. Mortar hit a uranage and this time he hit the Lionsault. He kissed Waller to shock him, then hit an F5 faceplant for the pin. I liked that matchup.

Mortar defeated Dustin Waller at 10:40.

4. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Liviyah in an intergender match. Blonde teen Liviyah isn’t that much shorter than BRG, but she’s giving up some size. BRG is always the heel, and he got heavily booed, and he laughed when she came out. He opened the ropes to allow her to leave before locking up. He shoved her into a corner. She got a rollup and hit a dropkick at 2:00. He dragged her to the mat by her hair and was booed. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00 and kept her grounded in a headlock.

BRG picked her up and rammed her back-first into a corner, then he hit a bodyslam. The heel commentator said Liviyah should be at home doing laundry. They fought on the ropes, and Liviyah hit a second-rope superplex at 6:00, and they were both down. She hit some clotheslines. She hit a top-rope missile dropkick and tied him in a Crossface on the mat. He hit a side slam.

BRG hit a low-blow mule kick that she no-sold. (Because, of course, in pro wrestling, women are impervious there.) She immediately hit a stunner for a nearfall. Liviyah got a backslide for a nearfall. He pulled her leg up into his groin and tried to convince the ref that she hit a low blow. Liviyah turned to the ref to plead her innocence. That allowed BRG to hit a superkick and pin her. “BRG should be completely ashamed of himself!” a commentator said. Highly watchable match. She hit a post-match low-blow uppercut, then the Eye of the Hurricane on him.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Liviyah at 9:00 even.

5. DJ Powers vs. Aaron Rourke for the Live Pro Title. This is an intriguing matchup. The crowd was all over Powers. They opened in a lockup, and they fought to the mat. Powers rolled to the floor in the first minute to regroup. Back in the ring, Rourke hit some armdrags and a back suplex. Powers hit a neckbreaker in the ropes for a nearfall at 3:00. Powers hit a German Suplex, and he grounded Rourke in a headlock. Rourke got up and hit a clothesline, then a German Suplex at 6:30.

Rourke hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner, then a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall. Rourke stomped on the elbow at 8:00, then he hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Powers hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He berated the crowd. Rourke got up, and they traded forearm strikes. They traded rollups for nearfalls. Rourke hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall, and he applied a crossface. Rourke missed an Arabian Press; Powers immediately hit a running knee and a Pedigree for the clean pin. That was really good. The heel commentator pointed out how Powers won clean, irking the other guys in the booth.

DJ Powers defeated Aaron Rourke at 11:20.

6. Steven Lust vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Lust is like a 5’8″ version of TNA’s Elijah. Gray is entering his second year; he’s had a high number of matches for a rookie. They started brawling, and the ref called for the bell to officially begin. Lust tied him in a hammerlock. Gray kicked him in the chin for a nearfall at 2:00. Lust hit a senton for a nearfall. He backed the rookie into a corner and chopped him. Gray hit some sling blades and a shotgun dropkick. Gray went to the top rope, saw an issue with the ring, and got a wrench to fix it. Silly humor. Lust went for a sunset flip, but Gray blocked it, sat down, and got the flash pin. Decent.

Jake Gray defeated Steven Lust at 7:32.

7. Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) and “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. Ichiban, Jaylen Brandyn, and Milo Mirra. Apparently, Traevon Jordan isn’t here, so this is a change to the lineup. Mirra is the kid who bounces to the ring on his Pogo Stick, but does nothing else that stands out. Vecchio and Brandyn opened. Milo and Greene got in quickly. Ichiban got in and hit a springboard double back elbow on the Shooter Boys at 2:00. Vecchio hit a basement dropkick on Ichiban, and the heels kept Ichiban grounded and in their corner.

The heels hit a team backbreaker at 5:30, and Greene choked him on the mat, and they wish-boned his legs. Bakabella stopped at the commentary table and shouted that Ichiban is “Teddy Goodz under that mask.” (They don’t have the same build at all!) Brandyn finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and beat up both Shooter Boys. He hit a flying crossbody block for a nearfall. Bakabella hopped on the apron to distract the ref. Ortiz hit a jumping knee on Brandyn. Vecchio hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall, but Mirra made the save.

Mirra got a blind tag, and he hit some dropkicks, and he was fired up. He hit a Death Valley Driver on Greene for a nearfall at 11:00. They hit a superplex move, and someone’s foot hit a chandelier! It was going back and forth, and I was fearful it would fall. Bakabella got in the ring, but Brandyn peeled off Sidney’s wig. (Always gets a pop from the kids!) Greene hit a back suplex on Brandyn. Mirra got on the Pogo Stick, launched himself into the ring, caught Greene’s head, and hit a stunner for the pin. They flawlessly hit that move.

Jaylen Brandyn, Milo Mirra, and Ichiban defeated Aaron Ortiz, Anthony Vecchio, and Anthony Greene at 13:34.

Final Thoughts: I love these family-friendly Live Pro shows. I enjoy hearing kids cheer for the babyfaces and boo the heels. Rourke-Powers was easily the match of the night. Powers consistently is delivering and he’s on seemingly every show I have checked out lately in the New England area. Mortar-Waller takes second ahead of the main event.

I write often about intergender matches but I want to explain why this one worked for me. BRG never hit a closed-fist punch or a chop or a forearm strike. We never had a visual of him brutalizing and dominating her… it was really just the cheap shot superkick to end the match. Plus, the size difference wasn’t extreme. So, it didn’t bother me like the Timothy Thatcher-Masha Slamovich match last week in JCW. Lots of regulars here and I like this roster.