Jim Ross signs new deal with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross will be staying with AEW. The legendary broadcaster announced on his Grilling JR podcast that he signed a new one-year deal that will expire next August. “I’m happy with my deal,” Ross said. “I’m happy to go back to working with Tony [Khan]. Tony and I spent a lot of time together in London and talking about my deal and what his plans were for me. I’m still figured in very strongly. And to go do the pay-per-views is quite the opportunity. And the fact that I’m able to recharge my batteries and not just drive myself to a nub — it’s all good stuff, man.”

Powell’s POV: The 73-year-old Ross has been calling a couple of matches at AEW pay-per-view. It’s great to know that my personal favorite play-by-play voice will continue to call matches for another year. H/T to F4Wonline.com for the the podcast quotes.