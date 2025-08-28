Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match: Wow. Darby kicking out of everything that Castagnoli threw at him made for a memorable main event. Watching some of the crazy bumps that Allin took during this match brought back memories of Cactus Jack and Spike Dudley’s performances in the same historic venue. While I worry about the damage that Allin is doing to his body, there’s no denying that this was a hell of a match.

Bandido, Brody King, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konsuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero in an all-star eight-man tag: As much as AEW has gone overboard with all-star eight-person tag matches, this one stood out in a good way. There was quality action throughout, and it was cool to see friction between Okada and Takeshita. It looks like Takeshita’s days in the Callis Family seem numbered. Does every eight-man tag match have to include a sequence where the individuals go back and forth while hitting rapid fire big spots? This isn’t just an AEW thing, but we see so many eight-man tags on AEW television that the sequence comes off as phony and formulaic because we see it so frequently.

The Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler segment: This segment got the show off to a strong start. FTR got excellent heat from the Philly crowd even before they started harassing referee Paul Turner. Copeland and Christian were over big, and the crowd loved Christian’s dead father line.

AEW Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun: It’s great to see the Gates of Agony getting a push. They are an impressive duo, and their alliance with Ricochet helps everyone involved. The match was entertaining, and MVP costing Ricochet the match by hitting him with a cane was logical payback for the heel trio costing Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the AEW Tag Team Titles at the Forbidden Door event. Seeing is believing, but it would be a big boost for the GOA duo if Lashley and Benjamin opt to sell for the duo like the two teams as equals.

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia: A competitive match with the expected outcome, especially given Garcia’s storyline slump. They didn’t do a good job of spotlighting it, but it came off like Moxley was attempting to recruit Garcia afterward. There’s no sign of the Death Riders splitting up or taking a much-needed break from television, so I suppose they might as well try to freshen things up by adding a new member or two. That said, Garcia doesn’t jump out as an obvious fit with the faction.

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford: A soft Hit for a decent tag match. Willow Nightingale coming out to help the babyfaces felt awkward, and I don’t mean in a storyline sense due to the never-ending story involving friction between her and Statlander.

Mark Briscoe: It’s official, Mark and his wife can field their own baseball team. Congratulations to them on baby number nine.

2300 Arena: This is the best anyone has made the old ECW Arena look. The venue was well-lit, the separate entrance areas looked good, and the crowd was red hot. I don’t know how I’ll feel about this venue hosting AEW television shows by the time the company wraps up its residency, but it was great on night one. It was also nice to see a Philadelphia show that didn’t go overboard with ECW nostalgia. I loved ECW, and I’m looking forward to seeing the Taz ceremony on AEW Collision, but not every show in Philadelphia has to be built around paying homage to the company.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Mercedes Mone segment: A minor Miss for the belt collector gimmick feeling tiresome. The TBS Championship is the only belt Mone holds that the vast majority of AEW viewers care about. I don’t think she’d be any less over if she had never won the other eight championships, but perhaps the TBS Championship would feel a little more prestigious if it weren’t one of nine belts she carries around.

Hook’s music: Everyone has their own musical tastes, but his new song was an odd choice that didn’t work for this viewer.