AEW All Out lineup: First match set for the next pay-per-view event

August 28, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Powell’s POV: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley is expected to be added to the lineup. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99. Barring a change to the start time, this event will run head-to-head with the WWE Wrestlepalooza show. This will be a coverage nightmare, but we’ll figure out something soon enough.

