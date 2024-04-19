AEW Dynasty and TNA Rebellion weekend, Smackdown, NXT Level Up, AEW Collision and Rampage, WWE weekend (reports needed), El Samurai, Johnny Storm, Roxxi, Karlee Perez, Jesse White, Charlie Morgan, Ox Baker

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. The event is headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship and Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET followed by the main card at 7CT/8ET. The pay-per-view will be available on various platforms, including TrillerTV.com.

-The TNA Rebellion pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms Casino Resort. The event is headlined by Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA Championship. Join us for live coverage on Saturday beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET and the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. The pay-per-view will be available on various platforms, including TrillerTV.com.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. The show features LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Backlash France. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET (or immediately following AEW Collision) on TNT from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center. The show was bumped from its usual time slot due to the network’s coverage of the NBA playoffs. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in London, England at O2 Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven, Ricochet and Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox.

-WWE is in Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven, Ricochet and Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox.

-WWE is in Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa, and Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship, and Jade Cargill’s first WWE live event appearance.

-WWE is in Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday with the following advertised matches: No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 58.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 47.

-Roxxi Laveaux (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 45.

-Jesse White is 38. He worked as Jake Carter in NXT, and is the son of the late Leon “Vader” White.

-Karlee Perez, who worked as Maxine in WWE, is 38. She also worked as Catrina in Lucha Underground and used her real name in MLW.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 32.

-The late Ox Baker (Douglas Baker) was born on April 19, 1934. He died at age 80 of a heart attack on October 20, 2014.