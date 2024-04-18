AEW Dynamite rating: The final edition before AEW Dynasty

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 762,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 819,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Dynamite ran opposite NBA Play-In games last night, just as NXT did on Tuesday. The competition will be tough for all pro wrestling television shows with the NBA and NHL playoffs starting. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 647,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the April 19, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 830,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.