Seth Rollins lands new NFL broadcasting gig

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Seth Rollins loves football. WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion will be a guest host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and the syndicated GMFB: Overtime. Read more on the story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Show host and Vikings fan Jamie Erdahl will surely trade some friendly jabs with Bears fan Rollins throughout the season. It’s cool to see Rollins, who guest-hosted The Rich Eisen Show, getting more non-wrestling opportunities.