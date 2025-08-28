What's happening...

Seth Rollins lands new NFL broadcasting gig

August 28, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Seth Rollins loves football. WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion will be a guest host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and the syndicated GMFB: Overtime. Read more on the story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Show host and Vikings fan Jamie Erdahl will surely trade some friendly jabs with Bears fan Rollins throughout the season. It’s cool to see Rollins, who guest-hosted The Rich Eisen Show, getting more non-wrestling opportunities.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.