C*4 Wrestling “The Big Chill” results: Vetter’s review of Junior Benito vs. Joshua Bishop for the C*4 Title, Joey Janela, London Lightning, and Storm Ryder vs. Violence is Forever and Gabriel Fuerza

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “The Big Chill”

January 30, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released February 3, 2026, on Independent.TV

As always, waiting three days to release the video allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean, and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans.

* Notable that Kevin Blackwood — who I would rank in the top 10 unsigned U.S.-based wrestlers — announced on Jan. 10 he will be retiring in February at the final Prestige Wrestling show. A big loss for the indy scene, as he consistently has the best match on any show.

* Everyone announced for the show is a regular here or familiar to me — except whoever will accept Stu Grayson’s open challenge! Anyone who beats Stu will earn a main roster spot!

1. Stu Grayson’s open challenge. This was a pre-show match (it was actually placed after the main event on the video on IWTV). Shelby Wylder, a tall, thin man in a sombrero and Mexican poncho, accepted the challenge. Basic reversals early on, and Stu knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Wylder hit a corner fadeaway stunner at 2:00. He tried a chop that Stu completely no-sold. Stu hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, then a slingshot senton onto the ring apron.

In the ring, Stu hit a clothesline, then a belly-to-belly suplex, then another. He hit a third one for a nearfall at 5:00. He backed Wylder into a corner and chopped him. Wylder hit a Blockbuster, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Wylder hit a leg lariat and a Stundog Millionaire, then a twisting neckbreaker, but Stu kicked out at one. Wylder hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Stu nailed a running knee to the sternum, then his overhead backbreaker over his knee for the pin. Decent action.

Stu Grayson defeated Shelby Wylder at 8:25.

2. Brent Banks vs. James Stone in a street fight. These two were rivals, then forced to be teammates for several months, but are now back at odds. Banks came out first, and he attacked Stone as he emerged through the curtain. They brawled at ringside. Stone picked up a woman in the front row and used her legs as a battering ram. Banks hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 3:00. They got into the ring, and Banks hit some chairshots to the back. Banks flipped Stone through a door in the corner at 5:30, and the door shattered.

Banks hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Stone hit Banks with some door debris over the back. Stone was handcuffed in the corner at 10:30, and Banks hit repeated Helluva Kicks on him. Some music played, and Vanessa Kraven came to the ring! (Vanessa forced them to team together!) She hit Banks and took the keys for the handcuffs. Banks struck her with a chair to the back. However, Stone got the key at 13:00 and freed himself. Stone hit a standing powerbomb, then another, then a third one for the pin. Good brawl.

James Stone defeated Brent Banks in a street fight at 14:35.

3. Myung-Jae Lee vs. Mathieu St. Jacques vs. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Sam Holloway vs. Cecil Nyx vs. Amira vs. Jimmy Townsend. Jimmy rolled to the floor at the bell, but Mathieu chased him. The 6’8″ Holloway traded forearm strikes with the rotund Nyx in the ring, and Sam dropped him with a stiff blow, then a uranage. Amira hit a low-blow punt kick on Townsend. Cecil hit a backbreaker over his knee on Vertigo at 3:00. Holloway hit a massive senton. Lee hit a Code Red on Sam for a nearfall.

Lee hit a running penalty kick on the apron on Sam. Amira hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone on the floor at 5:30. Suddenly, just Jimmy and Vaughn were in the ring, and they tried the same cheating tactics for some quick comedy. Mathieu hit a spinebuster on Cecil, then on Sam, then on Lee, then on Amira! He hit a piledriver on Vertigo, dropping him on Townsend’s chest, for a nearfall at 8:30.

Lee hit a suplex on Amira, then a brainbuster on Townsend for a believable nearfall. Mathieu hit a running stunner on Cecil. Sam hit a Choke Bomb on Mathieu. Amira hit a German Suplex on Sam, then a World’s Strongest Slam! What incredible power from her. Jimmy pushed Amira aside and tried to steal the pin. However, Vaughn hit a top-rope doublestomp and scored the pin! New champ! That was an all-out sprint!

Vaughn Vertigo defeated Myung-Jae Lee, Mathieu St. Jacques, Sam Holloway, Cecil Nyx, Amira, and Jimmy Townsend to win the C*4 Underground Title at 10:24.

4. Macrae Martin vs. Sheldon Jean. Macrae came out first; Sheldon ran out of the curtain and attacked him, and we’re underway! (As always, I start the clock at first contact or the bell, whichever is first.) Macrae dove through the ropes onto Sheldon. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 1:09 to officially begin. Macrae hit a flip dive to the floor on Sheldon. In the ring, Sheldon choked him in the ropes. Macae hit a fallaway slam at 6:00. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

Sheldon nailed a Harlem Sidekick, and they were both down at 9:00. Sheldon hit some kicks, and they brawled to the floor, where he ran the side of Martin’s head into the ring post. Back in the ring, he hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Martin went for his trademark Spider Kick, but Sheldon blocked it. Just seconds later, Martin hit the Spider Kick out of the ropes for a nearfall at 11:30, but he missed a running knee in the corner. Sheldon immediately nailed a swinging uranage for the clean pin! A really good match.

Sheldon Jean defeated Macrae Martin at 12:26/official time of 11:19.

5. Kevin Blackwood, Kristara, Leah Sparks, and Alexia Nicole vs. Haley Dylan, Kacey Diamond, Dreya Mitchell, and Johnny DeLuca. Blackwood and real-life partner Haley Dylan have been feuding here for a few months, and the crowd hates her. I’ve compared Kacey to Tenille Dashwood. I’ve compared pink-haired Leah to a young Candace LeRae. The commentators talked about this being Blackwood “wrapping it up.” DeLuca and Alexia opened, and I’ll reiterate she’s around 4’11”. She hit a huracanrana and a running double knees, then a snap suplex on him for a nearfall, all in the first minute.

Kristara got in to battle Diamond, hitting a spinning leg lariat. Haley and Leah battled. Kevin got in; Haley turned and fled and tagged out rather than face him. Dreya, who might be 6’0″, traded shoulder blocks with Kevin at 3:00, and he dropped her with a clothesline, then a doublestomp to her chest. Dreya used Diamond as a battering ram. Diamond hit some Vaquer-style repeated faceplants on Kevin at 4:30. The guys traded chops. Kevin grabbed Haley by her throat, but DeLuca made the save, and those two stomped on Blackwood.

DeLuca’s heel team worked over Kevin. Kevin hit a Death Valley Driver on Dreya at 7:00. Suddenly, everyone brawled to the floor. Allexia tagged in and hit a running knee to the side of Diamond’s head, then a 619 and a Lungblower to the chin for a nearfall. Leah hit a top-rope double crossbody block at 8:30. She jumped on DeLuca’s back and locked in a sleeper; he flipped her to the mat. Alexia and Haley traded rollups, and Alexia nailed a superkick! DeLuca hit a superkick on Alexia at 10:30 and was booed.

Kevin and Johnny once again were alone in the ring, and they traded forearm strikes. DeLuca hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 12:00. Alexia hit a tornado DDT on Johnny. Dreya hit a clothesline on Alexia. Haley hit a running knee. Kristara hit a Shining Wizard. Kevin hit a spin kick to the side of Diamond’s head. Dreya hit running knees on Kevin, then a spinebsuter! Kristara accidentally hit Alexia! Johnny put Kristara in a Trailer Hitch, while Haley put Alexia in a Sharpshooter! Alexia tapped out!

Haley Dylan, Kacey Diamond, Dreya Mitchell, and Johnny DeLuca defeated Kevin Blackwood, Kristara, Leah Sparks, and Alexia Nicole at 14:33.

6. Joe Lando vs. Ryan Clancy for the Revolution Pro Undisputed British Title. UK star Lando has competed in North America on multiple occasions. The commentators said this is the first time this belt (previously held by Pete Dunne, Will Ospreay, and Michael Oku) has ever been defended in Canada. Standing switches to open as they twisted each other’s left arms. Lando hit a twisting flip dive to the floor on Clancy at 2:30. Nice! In the ring, Clancy did his Sabre-style neck-snap and targeted the neck, and kept Lando grounded.

Lando hit a release German Suplex at 5:30. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Clancy hit a monkey-flip that sent Lando across the ring and crashing on his face at 8:00. Clancy hit a clothesline and was fired up. He hit a double-underhook suplex and a release powerbomb for a nearfall. He missed his Picture Perfect Dropkick at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lando hit a superkick; Clancy hit the dropkick, and they were both down. This has been sharp.

Lando hit a Go To Sleep-style knee strike at 14:00. He went for a second-rope Shooting Star Press, but Clancy applied a cross-armbreaker as Joe landed! Clancy got a backslide for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Lando hit a kip-up stunner, then a top-rope Shooting Star Elbow Drop to the sternum for the pin. That was a blast.

Joe Lando defeated Ryan Clancy to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Title at 16:11.

7. Joey Janela, London Lightning, and Storm Ryder vs. Gabriel Fuerza and “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini. I’ve seen Ryder just a few times; with the deep singlet he wears and his overall looks, he reminds me of a young Adam Bomb. Ku and Janela locked up to open. London and Fuerza traded armdrags. ViF hit repeated blows on London in their corner. Fuerza hit a running Shooting Star Press on Lightning, with Garrini making a cover at 3:00 for a nearfall.

Joey hit a sliding clothesline on Garrini. Janela’s team began working over Dominic’s arm and kept him in their corner. Ku got a hot tag at 5:30, and he suplexed Janela. He hit clotheslines in opposite corners on Ryder and London, then a German Suplex on London. Fuerza hit a senton London for a nearfall. ViF worked over London in their corner. Ryder got a hot tag and hit a German Suplex on Garrini, then one on Ku at 8:30. Ryder hit a Demolition-style flying elbow drop on Ku. Garrini hit a running boot as Ku hit a back suplex on Lightning for a nearfall at 10:00.

Ku and Lightning traded rollups. They got up, hit stereo clotheslines, and were right back down. Joey and Fuerza entered and brawled, with Janela hitting a back-body drop and a second-rope superplex, then a Lumbar Check for a nearfall at 12:00. Joey hit a top-rope Moonsault Press onto all three opponents. Garrini hit a jumping knee to Joey’s forehead, then a brainbuster for a nearfall.

London hit a Spinebuster. Fuerza hit a Lethal Injection. Ku hit an enzuigiri. Joey hit a Dragon Suplex on Ku at 14:00, then a brainbuster, and suddenly everyone was down. This has been really good. All six got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. London got a table from under the ring and set it up at ringside. However, Garrini powerbombed Ryder through the table at 17:00. In the ring, Ku hit a running knee. Janela hit a superkick and a uranage on ViF. Fuerza hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Joey, then a piledriver for the pin! That was really good.

Gabriel Fuerza, Kevin Ku, and Dominic Garrini defeated Joey Janela, London Lightning, and Storm Ryder at 18:12.

8. “Project 8100” Haddy and Dexter Doom vs. “Rogues” Elliot Tyler and Casey Ferreira for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. Rogues are regulars in the Pacific Northwest; they are likely both ages 18 to 23. Elliot is a bit heavy and has rosy cheeks that make him look really young. Doom’s long beard has a lot of gray whiskers today. This took forever to get going. Tyler opened against Haddy. Haddy went for a cross-armbreaker.

The champs worked over Tyler in their corner, with Haddy hitting a senton for a nearfall at 4:30. Haddy yanked Casey off the apron so he couldn’t tag in. Casey finally got a hot tag at 8:30, and he clotheslined Doom to the floor, then an enzuigiri on Haddy and a DDT. He hit a Falcon Arrow on Haddy for a nearfall. Doom struck Casey in the head with a title belt; Haddy immediately rolled up Casey for the tainted pin. Merely okay.

“Project 8100” Haddy and Dexter Doom defeated “Rogues” Elliot Tyler and Casey Ferreira to retain the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 11:09.

9. Junior Benito vs. Joshua Bishop for the C*4 Title. Sid Vicious clone Bishop has a massive size advantage. He attacked Benito, and we’re underway! He flipped Benito over the top rope onto some security guards on the floor at 1:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Benito hit a flip dive over a ring post and crashed onto Bishop deep into the crowd! In the ring, Bishop hit a clothesline at 3:30 to regain control. He hit a fallaway slam, then struck Benito with a chair.

Bishop wedged a chair in the corner, then hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 6:00. Benito slammed Bishop’s head onto the chair in the corner. He hit a forward Finlay Roll and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Benito got a door and slid it into the ring, and he threw it at Bishop. Benito hit a stunner for a nearfall at 11:00. Bishop hit a superplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bishop dropped him with a Mafia Kick at 13:00, and he dropped Benito snake-eyes style in the corner, then chokeslammed him onto an open chair for a nearfall.

Bishop set up the door in the corner. He set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Benito escaped. Junior got a chair and struck Bishop a few times over the head with it. (Bishop got his arms up to partially block the blows.) Junior launched off the chair to spear Bishop through the door in the corner! He put the debris on Bishop’s chest, then he hit a top-rope 450 splash for the pin! That was fun, but I never thought the title was in danger of changing hands.

Junior Benito defeated Josh Bishop to retain the C*4 Title at 15:35.

* Sheldon Jean immediately rolled into the ring to confront Benito! Looks like he wants a title shot!

Final Thoughts: Clancy-Lando was a sharp singles match and best of the show. The Janela six-man tag was non-stop action, and I’ll rank that second. Sheldon Jean-Macrae Martin was really good for third. While I don’t like intergender matches, the back-and-forth with Kevin Blackwood wanting to get his hands on Haley Dylan was fun. The main event was good action and earned honorable mention; Benito is a tremendous high-flyer.

I’ve been a big fan of Kevin Blackwood for years. He was “drafted” to MLW a few years ago and was almost immediately forgotten. He has been a star in West Coast Pro, Prestige, Deadlock Pro, here, and anywhere he’s gone. In his farewell address, he indicated that he’s struggling with his mental health. I wish him well; he’s a big loss to every indy roster that has booked him.

No real complaints. This is a top-notch roster. This venue is well-lit, and the crowd is always packed and always into the action. No, the tag title match didn’t stand out — it wasn’t bad but probably shouldn’t have been the co-main event — but it was fine.