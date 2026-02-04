AEW Collision rating for the show that aired on WWE Royal Rumble Saturday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 492,000 viewers for TNT, according to F4wonline.com. The show delivered a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode averaged 271,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The week of big viewership and ratings increases continues for pro wrestling shows, as Nielsen recently updated its ratings formula. Yes, again. One year earlier, the February 1, 2025, AEW Collision delivered 197,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running opposite the WWE Royal Rumble.