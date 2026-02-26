C*4 Wrestling “Bring It On” results: Vetter’s review of a tournament to crown a C*4 Women’s Champion, plus Billie Starkz vs. Dreya Mitchell, Allie Katch and Jody Threat vs. Kacey Diamond and Kingsley

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Bring It On”

February 19, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Algonquin Commons Theatre

Available on Independent.TV

I believe this is C*4’s first-ever all-women’s event. I think I’ve seen maybe half the roster before.

* This is NOT C*4’s usual venue. This auditorium is dark, and I can’t really see the crowd. The ring was next to the auditorium stage. The ring was fairly well-lit, and the production quality was really good. Veda Scott was on commentary, and that’s a huge plus — she makes every show better, but she also is so good at calling the women’s action. A guy named Adam also did commentary.

1. Tiara James vs. Tara Zep. Tiara has been a regular in Beyond/Wrestling Open, and she brought a handheld mirror to the ring to admire herself. Zep had her scary, white face paint on; it’s been months since I’ve seen her compete. She’s covered in tattoos and is insane. Tara hit a series of kicks in the corner early on. James hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam at 3:00; she celebrated and got booed. She hit some double stomps across Zep’s stomach, then a senton for a nearfall.

Tiara hit a straight punch to the gut at 5:00 and kept Zep grounded. Zep fired up and hit some clotheslines and a dropkick, then a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Tiara put Zep across her shoulders and did several deep squats at 7:00, then Tara hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Zep hit a second-rope flying elbow drop for the pin. That was pretty good.

Tara Zep defeated Tiara James at 8:10.

2. Laurel CassieD vs. Layla Wilde vs. Dani Leo. I’ve seen Leo but not the other two. Leo has long straight black hair down to her butt, and she’s a heel and was heavily booed. Laurel appears to be a bit older, and she wore a bright green-and-orange outfit. I think I have seen her once. Layla came out to “All She Wrote” by Firehouse, and she did a backflip during her introductions. She’s clearly a powerhouse; some good muscle definition. Dani pie-faced both of them. Adam said that Layla just debuted a few months ago. Layla hit a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall, and the crowd popped for her strength.

Dani kicked Layla to the floor, then she dropped CassieD throat-first on the top rope at 1:30. On the floor, Dani whipped Layla into the ring post. In the ring, Dani hit a running neckbreaker on Layla, and they were all down at 3:30. All three traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Laurel hit a double clothesline. She hit a suplex on Wilde for a nearfall at 5:30. Layla fired back with a backbreaker over her knee on Laurel. Dani hit a German Suplex on Layla! Layla got a quick flash rollup to pin Dani!

Layla Wilde defeated Dani Leo and Laurel CassieD at 6:27.

3. Wanda Delrey vs. Azaelle. My first time seeing these two. Delrey is a thin, white woman of average size. Azaelle is about the size of Piper Niven and she has long reddish hair. Veda noted it’s the C*4 debut for both. Azaelle dropped her with a hard forearm strike. Delrey tried some chops that had no effect; Azaelle dropped Wanda with some loud chops. Wanda hit a DDT for a nearfall at 2:30. Wanda snapped Azaelle’s throat across the bottom rope and was in charge.

Wanda hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. Azaelle hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then a series of buttbumps in the corner. Azaelle hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Wanda did a cartwheel-into-a-kneedrop on the back of Azaelle’s head for a nearfall. Azaelle hit a faceplant for a nearfall, but Delrey got a foot on the ropes at 7:30. Wanda got a rollup. Azaelle charged into the corner but struck the post; Wanda got a nearfall. Azaelle put Wanda across her shoulders, but Wanda grabbed the ref and raked Azaelle’s eyes! Wanda then hit an X-Factor for the tainted pin. Much better than expected.

Wanda Delrey defeated Azaelle at 8:25.

4. Seleyzia Sparx vs. Gabby Forza vs. Kristara in an elimination match in a championship qualifier. Kristara has been a C*4 regular for a few years. I’ve seen goth girl Sparx just a few times. This was supposed to be a four-way, but Lou O’Farrell is sick. Sparx knocked Kristara down at the bell, then she rolled up Gabby. Kristara got a backslide on Sparx for a nearfall. Everyone got rollups early on. Kristara hit a double armdrag at 1:30 and a spinning heel kick. Gabby dropped Kristara with a running shoulder tackle.

Sparx hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Gabby. Gabby hit a basement dropkick on Sparx at 3:00. Gabby went for a Gorilla Press, but Seleyzia escaped, and Sparx hit running knees to the back of Forza’s head. Sparx trapped them both in a corner and stood on their shoulders or necks! She speared Gabby in a corner and was in charge. Sparx hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Gabby got both women on her back and threw them both to the mat at 7:30.

They took turns splashing an opponent in the corner. Kristara hit a second-rope clothesline on Sparx, and Gabby covered Sparx for the pin at 8:49. (Keep in mind, it’s an elimination match, so Kristara didn’t break up the pin, even though she hit the finisher move.) Gabby is bigger and hit some chops, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 10:00. Gabby caught her on a crossbody block and hit a fallaway slam, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall. Kristara hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Kristara nailed a Shining Wizard for the pin! Good action.

Kristara defeated Gabby Forza and Seleyzia Spark at 11:58 to advance to the finals.

5. Vanessa Kraven vs. Leah Sparks vs. Alexia Nicole vs. Ava Lawless in an elimination match in a championship qualifier. Again, Kraven was in the first-ever Mae Young Classic, and she’s a legit six-footer. Nicole is closer to 4’11”. I’ve compared pink-haired Leah to Candice LeRae. Lawless wore black-and-orange. The three shorter women conferred and appeared to make a plan to take on the significantly bigger Kraven. Vanessa easily hip-tossed Ava. Leah and Alexia both grabbed a leg, and Ava helped knock Vanessa over for a rollup! Kraven got up and delivered clotheslines and strikes to all three smaller women.

Kraven rolled to the floor, leaving the other three to trade offense. (Seriously, they can’t pin each other first, right? That only would guarantee Kraven wins!) Ava stomped on Sparks for a one-count. Leah hit some forearm strikes on Ava, then a face-breaker over her knee and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30. Ava repeatedly stomped on Leah, and she hit a DDT for a nearfall. Leah fired back with a leaping clothesline, and they were both down. Leah hit a Thesz Press and some punches. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00.

Kraven snuck back into the ring, scooped up Leah, and put her on her shoulders, but Leah put her in a sleeper. Kraven escaped. Ava hit a Lungblower to Sparks’ chest and pinned her at 7:53 and was loudly booed. Kraven kicked Ava to the floor, so Vanessa and Nicole were alone in the ring. Again, Nicole is a full foot shorter and much lighter and couldn’t whip her into a corner. Nicole hit a shotgun dropkick and a basement dropkick. Alexia set up for a suplex, but couldn’t lift Vanessa.

Vanessa hit some LOUD chops and a running kick to the spine at 10:00. Kraven hit some Vaquer-style faceplants on Nicole for a nearfall. Alexia went for an Electric Chair, but her knees buckled! Vanessa immediately hit a German Suplex on Nicole. Ava got back in but she also couldn’t budge Kraven. Vanessa hit a rolling cannonball on Ava, but she missed one on Nicole! Nicole hit a running knee to the side of Kraven’s head for a believable nearfall at 12:00.

Alexia got a Crucifix Driver and pinned Kraven at 12:39! Ava hit a headbutt on Nicole. She hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest as Nicole was in the ropes. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Nicole hit a piledriver on the apron, then a second one in the center of the ring for the pin! A very good match; that was well laid out.

Alexia Nicole defeated Ava Lawless, Leah Sparks, and Vanessa Kraven at 14:14 to advance.

6. Billie Starkz vs. Dreya Mitchell. Dreya appeared in Limitless Wrestling two days after this event; I’ve loosely compared her to Lash Legend, as she’s tall and has a basketball background. Dreya wanted a test of strength at the bell, largely to show off her height advantage. They finally locked fingers, and Dreya overpowered her. Billie applied a top hammerlock, and she targeted the left arm. She went for a sunset flip, but Dreya blocked it. They fought on to the adjacent stage, with Billie hitting a crossbody block at 3:30.

In the ring, Dreya hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Mitchell made a cocky, one-footed cover and was in control. She hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a swinging neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall at 6:30. Billie slammed Dreya’s head across the knee, then hit a spin kick to Mitchell’s head for a nearfall. Billie hit a spin kick; Dreya hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 9::00. Billie hit some forearm strikes, but Dreya hit a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles for a believable nearfall!

Dreya hit a fallaway slam and kipped up. I’m so impressed with her. She put Billie on her shoulders and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Billie hit a DDT out of the corner, then a neckbreaker across her knee. She hit the Swanton Bomb for the pin. That was really good. Dreya is going to get some looks from a TV promotion.

Billie Starkz defeated Dreya Mitchell at 11:48.

7. Jody Threat and Allie Katch vs. Kingsley and Kacey Diamond. Dark-haired Kingsley sang her way to the ring. I’ve compared blonde Kacey to Tenille Dashwood. They stalled on the apron, and this took forever to get going. Diamond opened against Threat, and Jody easily backed her into a corner. Allie tagged in at 3:30 to lock up with Kingsley. Kingsley dropped her with a clothesline for a nearfall. Jody and Allie hit a team fallaway slam on Kingsley, then Jody hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:30. Kacey accidentally splashed onto Kingsley in the corner.

Threat and Katch hit repeated clotheslines in opposite corners. Kacey snuck into the ring and hit a DDT on Allie, and it allowed the heels to take over and keep Katch in their corner. Kacey hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. Kingsley pulled Threat off the apron so she couldn’t tag in. In the ring, Kingsley hit some Yes Kicks on Katch for a nearfall. Jody finally got a hot tag at 12:00 and she hit some back elbows and chops on both opponents. She hit a Michinoku Driver on Kingsley for a nearfall, but Kacey made the save.

Threat hit a German Suplex. Katch hit a clothesline on Diamond for a nearfall, but she missed a rolling cannonball. Kingsley hit a 619 on Katch for a nearfall. Katch hit a butt drop, then her running buttbump in the corner and a rolling cannonball on Kingsley. Jody hit a spear on Kingsley for the pin. Decent tag match; the winners were never in doubt.

Jody Threat and Allie Katch defeated Kingsley and Kacey Diamond at 15:07.

8. Kristara vs. Alexia Nicole in the tournament final to crown a women’s champion. The referee showed off the title belt before calling for the bell. They locked up and traded standing reversals. Nicole dropped her with a shoulder tackle. Again, Nicole is only about 4’11” while Kristara is maybe 5’2″. Nicole hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, then running double knees for a nearfall. Nicole hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. She whipped Kristara’s back into the turnbuckles for a nearfall at 5:30.

They traded rollups. Nicole dropped Kristara with a hard forearm strike, and she applied a Muta Lock. Kristara got to the ropes at 7:30, but the ref informed her there are no rope breaks in this match. They kicked each other while on their butts until they both collapsed. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Kristara hit an enzuigiri and was fired up. She hit a swinging backbreaker over her knees, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 9:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Nicole hit a spin kick to the nose and a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Alexia went to the floor, got a door, slid it into the ring, and placed it in a corner. However, Kristara speared her through the door at 11:30! She hit a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. They fought in the corner, and Nicole hit an Electric Chair drop, then a leaping piledriver for the pin. That was very good.

Alexia Nicole defeated Kristara at 13:14 to win the tournament to become the inaugural C*4 Women’s champion.

Final Thoughts: This was a top-notch show, and I’m giving it a high recommendation to check it out. I’ll narrowly go with Dreya-Starkz for best match, ahead of the main event. Nicole’s four-way qualifier narrowly takes third over Kristara’s three-way qualifier. Those are four really good matches to carry this show.

Some new faces were very impressive. Layla Wilde is brand new, but she has some clear, raw power. I want to see more. She needs better ring gear — she needs to be able to run across the ring without having to tug to keep her top in place. Comparing Azaelle to Piper Niven seemed pretty spot-on, too… she also had some raw power. And I’ll reiterate that Dreya — who I’ve seen for about a year now in C*4 — is someone to watch. Her Beyond Wrestling match on Saturday was her U.S. debut, but she’ll be back.

A short show, coming in at just two hours, 16 minutes.