NXT TV rating: How did four title matches hold up against the State of the Union Address?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 589,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 744,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.09 rating. The second hour of the show ran head-to-head with the State of the Union Address, which averaged 32 million viewers. One year earlier, the February 25, 2025, NXT on The CW delivered 799,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating.