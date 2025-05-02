C*4 Wrestling “Collateral Damage” results: Vetter’s review of Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean in a last man standing match, LJ Cleary vs. London Lighting vs. Amir Jordan vs. Ichiban in a four-way

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Collateral Damage”

April 25, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

Released April 29, 2025 on Independent.TV

This show aired on IWTV on Tuesday. As per usual, by waiting a couple days, it allows C*4 to make some light edits, such as cutting out the breaks between matches. I love this venue; it’s always well-lit with a hot crowd of 400-500. No new faces in this lineup for me, but I see a lot of wrestlers from the New England area made this trek to Canada together.

1. Hayley Dylan (w/Kevin Blackwood) vs. Leah Sparks. I have compared pink-haired Leah to Candace LeRae and Kylie Rae. Formerly a redhead, Dylan now has dark black hair. Standing reversals to open as the commentators talked about Dylan just coming back from an injury. Dylan choked Leah in the ropes, and the crowd chanted profanities at her. Sparks hit a standing moonsault at 6:00. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Dylan began crying and begging off, but of course, she got a rollup for a nearfall. Blackwood tripped Leah and was booed. Dylan immediately hit a rolling Death Valley Driver, and she applied a Sharpshooter, and Leah tapped out.

Hayley Dylan defeated Leah Sparks at 8:22.

2. Cecil Nyx & Kristara vs. “Project 8100” Dexter Doom & Haddy vs. “Tabernak De Team” Matthieu St. Jacques & Thomas Dubois vs. James Stone & Brent Banks (w/Vanessa Kraven) in a four-way for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. Cecil and Kristara have a brother-sister type relationship — she seems to enjoy being around him, but he seems just annoyed with her. Likewise, Stone and Banks have the same storyline of Sheamus and Cesaro — two enemies who were forced to team up and seem to be getting along now. Stone and Doom (both bald men!) opened. Kristara hit a spin kick to Haddy’s face for a nearfall. Banks hit a dropkick on Doom at 3:00 and that popped the crowd.

TDT hit their Demolition-style kneedrop on Banks. Kristara hit a dive onto everyone on the floor. Banks hit a dive. In the ring, Banks hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Kristara hit a DDT on Doom at 6:30. She hit some blows on TDT, who no-sold them. They tossed her back-first into the corner, then they did the same to Cecil, then one to Haddy, then one on Banks! TDT hit a sit-out powerbomb on Cecil for a nearfall at 8:30. Cecil and Stone got chairs and struck TDT with them. Banks hit a missile dropkick on Nyx. Project 8100 hit a team slam on Kristara for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Doom got a door from under the ring. Doom got slammed through the door in the corner! Banks hit a frogsplash and pinned Doom! New champions! Former champs Nyx and Kristara weren’t pinned in losing the belts.

James Stone & Brent Banks defeated Cecil Nyx & Kristara (c) and Mathieu St. Jacques & Thomas Dubois and Haddy & Dexter Doom to win the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 12:25.

3. Benjamin Tull vs. Anthony Greene for the C*4 Underground Title. Greene appears to be among six New England talents that I presume drove together for this show. Tull is thicker with a bit of a gut and has the overall size advantage. Standing switches to open, and Tull rolled to the floor to stall and regroup. Back in the ring, Greene hit a huracanrana. Tull dropped him snake-eyes at 3:30 and hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, and he took control. Greene hit a running neckbreaker at 5:30. Greene hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall.

Tull hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall at 7:30. Greene nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 10:00 and he was fired up. He hit a superkick and went for his second-rope Unprettier, but Tull blocked it, and he shoved Anthony head-first into a chair wedged in the corner. Tull immediately hit a slam and scored the tainted pin. Solid action.

Benjamin Tull defeated Anthony Greene at 10:37.

4. Jody Threat and Ashley Vox vs. Delmi Exo and Kacey Diamond. Vox and Exo are sisters; Delmi is the taller one. I’ve compared blonde Diamond to Tenille Dashwood. Both Delmi and Kacey wore tiaras in their hair. Ashley and Diamond opened. Jody and Delmi entered at 1:30. Jody slammed teammate Ashley onto Delmi for a nearfall. The heels began working over Ashley and kept her in their corner for several minutes. Jody finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and traded punches with Delmi, and she hit some clotheslines, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Ashley tagged back in at 10:30 and hit a running boot on Diamond. Threat was pushed to the floor. Diamond hit a snapmare driver to pin Ashley. Decent match.

Delmi Exo and Kacey Diamond defeated Jody Threat and Ashley Vox at 11:05.

5. Ryan Clancy vs. Mark Wheeler. No Wrestling Open Title belt for Clancy (he would lose it three days after this occurred.) Wheeler’s teammate Jesse V is absent tonight. Clancy out-wrestled Wheeler early on, and Wheeler (think Bobby Roode) complained that Ryan pulled his hair. Wheeler stalled on the floor. In the ring, Wheeler hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Clancy hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Wheeler hit a big dropkick at 4:00 and celebrated. He kept Clancy grounded, and the crowd rallied for Ryan. Wheeler blew his nose on him! Gross, and that got boos. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick and scored the pin! The crowd seemed pleasantly surprised by this outcome.

Ryan Clancy defeated Mark Wheeler at 8:15.

6. Gabriel Fuerza vs. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Alexia Nicole. These two guys have been feuding for months. Alexia is a fine wrestler, but she’s also under 5 feet tall and is just not believable at all against men. Vertigo has been working a lot of U.S. dates lately; he has the same look as James Drake and Alex Reynolds, and he wears his Bono-style tinted rock star glasses. The guys charged at each other at the bell. They traded quick rollups. The commentators noted how Vertigo competed in Las Vegas shows a week earlier. Nicole dove onto both of them on the floor at 1:30. In the ring, she hit a huracanrana on Vaughn, then an X-Factor for a nearfall.

Vaughn hit a running Penalty Kick on her for a nearfall at 4:00 and tied her up on the mat. Alexia hit a Meteora in the corner. Fuerza knocked her to the floor and traded blows with Vertigo. She hit a top-rope missile dropkick on both guys for a nearfall at 6:00. Fuerza hit a running Shooting Star Press on Nicole, then one on Vertigo, for a nearfall. She hit a Poison Rana on Fuerza; Vertigo hit a Shining Wizard on Alexia, and they were all down at 8:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Vaughn got a chair but Fuerza blocked him from using it. Alexia hit a Lungblower on Vaughn, and she traded forearm strikes with Fuerza (I find this exchange to be highly non-believable.)

Nicole hit a huracanrana. Fuerza hit a tombstone piledriver on her, then a second one, but Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb to break up a pin. Fuerza hit a piledriver on Vaughn. Fuera set up for a Doomsday Device, but a black woman (Dreya Mitchell? The commentary track suddenly went quiet and didn’t say her name!) pushed him off the top rope. Meanwhile, Vertigo rolled up Nicole for the pin. Vaughn celebrated with her in the ring. What happened to the commentary at the end?

Vaughn Vertigo defeated Alexia Nicole and Gabriel Fuerza at 12:10.

7. Evil Uno, Bear Bronson, and Kevin Blackwood vs. Darius Martin and “Fresh Air” Junior Benito nad Macrae Martin. Quite an all-star match here. Blackwood and Benito opened. This is Martin’s C*4 debut. The commentary track is back, and they noted this match has the current champ (Evil Uno) and the past two champs (Blackwood, Benito.) Darius got in and hit a dropkick on Blackwood at 2:00, then one on Evil Uno. Macrae and Bronson got in and shoved each other, then traded chops. Macrae clotheslined him to the floor at 4:30. Fresh Air hit some team offense on Uno, and they tossed Blackwood to the floor. The babyfaces hit stereo dives through the ropes, and that popped the crowd.

They all brawled on the floor. In the ring, Darius hit a snap suplex on Uno at 6:30, and the babyfaces worked over Uno. Bronson jumped in and hit a double clothesline on Fresh Air. Bear hit a fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop combo! Nice! Blackwood hit a snap suplex on Benito, and the heels began working over Junior in their corner. Bronson caved in his chest with some chops. In a nice spot, Bronson tossed Benito, and Blackwood punted Benito in the gut at 11:30. Darius got a hot tag at 13:30 and hit some quick kicks on Uno, then a Flatliner for a nearfall. Macrae and Bear again traded forearm strikes.

Darius hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Blackwood. Macrae hit a spear on Bronson, and he put Bear on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat, but Blackwood hit him with a flying doublestomp, and everyone was down at 18:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Blackwood hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Darius. Bear hit a sit-out piledriver onto two other guys for a nearfall. Junior hit a Poison Rana on Bear! Junior hit a flip dive over the ring post to the floor on two guys, allowing Darius and Macrae to beat up Uno in the ring. Macrae hit a Canadian Destroyer on Bronson. Macrae accidentally hit a spin kick on his partner, Junior! Uno shoved Macrae to the floor and covered Benito for the pin. The commentators noted it was more problems with Fresh Air not being on the save page.

Kevin Blackwood, Evil Uno, and Bear Bronson defeated Darius Martin, Junior Benito, and Macrae Martin at 21:26.

* Macrae helped Benito to his feet, but Junior pushed him. Junior went to apologize but Macrae shoved him to the mat and yelled at him, shouting “it’s your fault” that Macrae isn’t champion. “Cooler heads need to prevail,” a commentator said.

8. LJ Cleary vs. London Lighting vs. Amir Jordan vs. Ichiban in a four-way. Cleary is a UK star, and Jordan previously was on NXT-UK. I’m a big fan of London, and Ichiban always delivers, so this match has a lot of potential. The bell rang, but then Cleary got on the mic and noted it was his first time in Canada; he did a 180-degree turn and said how much Canada sucks, and he can’t wait to get back to Ireland. They all finally tied up at 1:00. Cleary tried some chops on London, who no-sold them. Ichiban tied Jordan in a head-scissors lock. Lightning hit a double clothesline at 4:00. Everyone beat up Cleary in a corner, and that got a pop.

Amir hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Ichiban backed Jordan into a corner and hit his “One!” punches at 7:00, then he hit a moonsault press. We had a tower spot out of the corner, and Cleary tried covering each opponent, but he was only getting one-counts. Amir it a double-lungblower move at 10:00. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Cleary. Amir hit a Swanton on Cleary. London put Amir in a Sharpshooter, and Amir tapped out! Really good action.

London Lightning defeated LJ Cleary, Amir Jordan, and Ichiban in a four-way at 11:20.

9. Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean in a last man standing match. These two have also been feuding for months and trading wins. Stu charged and tackled Jean, and we’re underway! He stomped on Sheldon in the corner, and they brawled to ringside. Back in the ring, Grayson hit some chops and punches. On the floor, Jean rammed Stu’s head into the ring post at 5:00, and the ref began counting, but Stu got up and back into the ring. Stu hit a spinning heel kick on a chair into Jean’s hands, then a release suplex at 7:30, then another. Stu hit a Lionsault onto a folded chair on Sheldon’s chest (which has to hurt him more than it hurts Jean, right?)

Jean speared Stu through a door in the corner at 10:00, and the door absolutely exploded! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Jean got a chair and repeatedly jabbed it into Stu’s gut. Jean suplexed Stu through another door in the corner at 12:30, and they were both down, and the ref counted, but they both got up. Jean got a metal toolbox and hit Jean in the head with it at 14:00. Stu hit a springboard 450 Splash onto Jean, who was lying on a door against the ropes at 16:30, and that door also shattered. Jean rolled to the floor at the nine-count to land on his feet!

Jean removed a whole turnbuckle and hit Stu in the head with it, but Stu eventually got up before the 10-count. Jean got more chairs from under the ring. Stu opened the tool box, dumped wrenches all over the mat, and powerbombed Jean onto them at 23:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Stu hit a superplex through a double-decker door bridge at 26:00, earning another “holy shit!” chant. (This is as good as I’ve seen this look; the ref had a hand on it to hold the structure in place. So often, those collapse.) Stu got to his feet. The ref was about to get to ten, when Jean reached up and punched the ref in the groin to stop the count! Jean hit Stu with a chair and choked him in the ropes, wrapping up an arm and neck in the ropes. Stu seemed to have passed out, as he made no effort to get out before the ten-count!

Sheldon Jean defeated Stu Grayson in a Last Man Standing match at 29:46.

Final Thoughts: I always say I am more okay with a violent hardcore match if it is the conclusion of a long, built-up feud, and that’s the case here. This feud has been boiling for months, and Stu and Jean delivered a very good blow-off to the feud here, and that takes best match. The all-star six-man takes second, and the four-way takes third. Clancy-Wheeler was good for an honorable mention. These shows are so entertaining, and a lively crowd always makes these shows feel even better.