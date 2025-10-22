C*4 Wrestling “Scream” results: Vetter’s review of Junior Benito vs. Kevin Blackwood for the C*4 Championship, PCO, Jody Threat, and Joshua Bishop vs. Mathieu St. Jacques, Dreya Mitchell, and Vaugn Vertigo

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Scream”

October 17, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario, at Preston Event Centre

Released October 21, 2025, on Independent.TV

As always, waiting three days to release the show allows them to make some light edits, notably removing the breaks between matches. This is always one of my favorite venues; it’s new, clean, and well-lit, and they always draw maybe 500 eager fans.

* Just two new faces in the lineup; everyone else is a regular here or familiar to me.

1. Macrae Martin vs. Jimmy Townsend. Townsend is a scrawny white Australian who’s been here a few months. Macrae has the size advantage. Some basic reversals early on and a standoff. Townsend hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and he took control back in the ring. He hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall at 4:30. They twisted each other’s nipples for some comedy. Martin hit a fallaway slam at 6:30, then a dive through the ropes onto Townsend. He hit a top-rope flying elbow for a nearfall.

Townsend got a crucifix driver for a nearfall, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall. The ref got bumped in the kickout. Townsend rolled to the floor, got a chair, and threw it at Martin. However, Martin put the chair over his head and fell to the mat, too. Good comedy in the ‘Eddie Spot.’ Macrae hit a Spinebuster at 9:00. Townsend went for a springboard move, but Martin cut him in half with a spear. Martin then hit his Spider Kick (spinning kick to the head out of the ropes) for the pin. Good action with a nice mix of comedy.

Macrae Martin defeated Jimmy Townsend at 9:34.

* Macrae got on the mic and turned his attention to Sheldon Jean, who is not here tonight. He noted that C*4 Wrestling will celebrate its 18th anniversary next month, and he wants a match with Jean that night!

2. “Triple Dragon” Puf and Pretty Ricky Willdy vs. “Locked and Loaded” Mark Wheeler and Jessie V vs. “KPK” Abu and Ahmed vs. “Savage Gnomes” Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza in a Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tournament semifinal match. I don’t think I’ve seen Abu and Ahmed before. Gabby was handing out gnome hats when Abu and Ahmed attacked her, and we’re underway! (Their names are on their butts; Abu is thinner and has a lot of blue tape on his spine.) They worked over Willdy early on. Willdy clotheslined them, and he tagged in Bronson, who clotheslined each of KPK. LandL got in and hit some team moves on Bear. Puf tagged in at 4:30, and he squared off against the massive, muscular Jessie V.

Puf is 400ish pounds, and he began knocking everyone down with shoulder blocks. Puf crawled through the ropes and rolled onto several guys on the floor, drawing some laughs and a mocking “holy shit!” chant. Funny. Willdy poured some beers down the throats of Puf and Bear. Everyone got back into the ring at 7:00, and the four babyfaces put on the gnome hats, then all eight brawled. They all went to the floor, and suddenly, we had music playing in the background as the brawls continued. Mark Wheeler rolled in the ring and demanded the music be turned off at 10:00. Bear got in behind him and hit a Chokeslam on Mark.

Bronson then squared off with Jesse V, and they traded forearm strikes, and Bronson slammed him. Jesse V caught him in his arms and hit a fallaway slam on Bear at 11:30! KPK hit stereo superkicks on Bronson. Willdy jumped in and forcibly kissed Abu, then Ahmed. Jesse V hit a top-rope somersault dive to the floor onto everyone at 13:00! Suddenly, we had just Abu, Ahmed, and Gabby in the ring, but she unloaded forearm strikes on them, then a double clothesline. She hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Ahmed for a nearfall. Jesse V hit a powerbomb on Bronson! Puf and Willdy clotheslined Jesse V to the floor, then they did stereo airplane spins on KPK and pinned them at 14:58! The match continued without a break.

Wheeler and Puf brawled in the ring, and Puf hit a chokeslam. Wheeler slammed Puf to the mat. Gabby hit a superplex on Jesse V! Willdy hit a top-rope elbow drop to pin Jesse at 17:37, so we’re down to two teams. Gabby and Bear kissed, and that fired them up, so Willdy kissed Puf to fire him up, then all four brawled. Puf pushed Bear, and Bronson’s elbow struck Gabby and knocked her down. Puf and Willdy grabbed Bear by his groin, but Gabby made the save. However, she then grabbed her husband by the groin, so he grabbed her breasts. Funny stuff. “This has gone off the rails,” a commentator said. Bear hit a piledriver on Willdy, dropping him onto Puf’s chest, then he pinned them both.

Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza defeated Puf and Pretty Ricky Willdy and Mark Wheeler and Jessie V and Abu and Ahmed at 20:14 to advance to the finals of the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tournament.

3. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. Gabriel Fuerza and Alexia Nicole vs. Cecil Nyx and Kristara vs. “The Rogues” Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler in a Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tournament semifinal match. The Rogues come from the Pacific Northwest, so they are a long way from home. I’ve noted before that Kristara/Nyx have an ‘over-eager little sister/annoyed big brother’ dynamic. Casey opened against Fuerza, who was wearing a full donkey costume. Nicole entered and hit a huracanrana on Casey. Kristara got in, and she pulled off Fuerza’s tail, and the match stopped, and the crowd booed her. However, he whipped her with the tail. Funny stuff.

Cecil hit a slingshot press for a nearfall at 3:00. Tyler, who still looks like he’s 17, battled Nyx (who admittedly looks like his brother, 10 years older), and the commentators joked about their similar features. Garrini got in and slammed Nyx to the mat for a nearfall. Kristara hit a top-rope crossbody block on Ku. Nyx speared Ku, and he hit a double clothesline on ViF. Ku threw Kristara into Nyx. She hit some chops on each of ViF. Ku hit a brainbuster and pinned Kristara at 7:54. Casey hit a dropkick on Ku for a nearfall. Casey is scrawny, and his chops barely had any impact. Ku hit a piledriver on Casey for a nearfall, but Elliot made the save.

Casey got an inside cradle and got a flash pin on Garrini at 11:29! The final four all got in the ring and brawled. I expected ViF to win this! Fuerza hit a dropkick on Tyler. The kids hit some quick kicks on Fuerza. Nicole hit a Lungblower on Casey! She tied him up while Fuerza put Tyler in a Boston Crab, and Tyler tapped out! Okay match; the first four-way was much better.

Gabriel Fuerza and Alexia Nicole defeated Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini, Cecil Nyx and Kristara, and Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler at 13:31 to advance to the finals of the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tournament.

4. Myung-Jae Lee vs. a mystery opponent for the C*4 Underground Title. No Stu Grayson or Evil Uno in the lineup so they are my picks for the opponent. No, it’s London Lightning! He’s been competing in the Nashville and Georgia indy scene all summer! Standing switches and they tied up in a knuckle lock; London is much taller and thicker. He threw Lee from corner to corner and was in charge. Lee hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Lightning hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Lee hit a slingshot doublestomp to the back, then some Yes Kicks.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lee hit a Canadian Destroyer; Lightning hit a Dragon Suplex; Lee hit a jumping knee, and they were both down at 8:00. Nice sequence. Lee landed awkwardly and sold that his knee buckled. Lightning immediately hit a backbreaker over his knee, then he tied Lee in a Trailer Hitch leg lock, but Lee got to the ropes at 10:00. London hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes. They fought on the top rope, and Lee hit a Frankensteiner and a running knee for the pin. Good action.

Myung-Jae Lee defeated London Lightning to retain the C*4 Underground Title at 10:55.

5. “Project 8100” Dexter Doom and Haddy vs. Brent Banks and James Stone (w/Vanessa Kraven) for the C*4 Tag Titles. Again, long-time foes Banks and Stone have been forced to work together and have clicked, and I always compare it to Cesaro and Sheamus. Banks hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone; he acted like he was injured upon landing. Stone and Haddy brawled away from them. In the ring, Stone hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Banks got back on the apron, but Doom knocked him back to the floor. Doom stomped on Stone and kept him grounded in the ring.

Haddy hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:00, but Banks made the save. The champs continued to work over Stone, hitting a team suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Stone finally hit a double clothesline, but he was cut off from making a hot tag. Stone hit a uranage on Haddy. Banks finally got the hot tag at 9:30, and he hit some kicks on Haddy, then he clotheslined Doom to the floor. He hit a dropkick on Haddy and was fired up. He hit a Michinoku Driver on Haddy for a nearfall.

Doom hit a Black Hole Slam, and the champs were back in charge. Stone hit a double-noggin-knocker. Banks hit a German Suplex. Stone hit a Samoan Drop, and Banks hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Banks hit a frogsplash for a visual pin, but a guy pulled the ref from the ring! Meanwhile in the ring, Doom struck Stone in the head with a title belt. Haddy covered the knocked-out Stone for the cheap pin. Meh; this felt like it stayed in first gear.

Haddy and Dexter Doom defeated James Stone and Brent Banks to retain the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 14:21.

* The heels grabbed their belts and left. Still tension between Stone and Banks, but they “hugged it out.” However, Banks then superkicked Vanessa Kraven! He hit a low blow punt kick on Stone. Banks got a chair and repeatedly cracked it across Stone’s back, and he struck Vanessa, too! “This is uncalled for, Brent!” a commentator shouted.

6. PCO, Jody Threat, and Joshua Bishop vs. Mathieu St. Jacques, Dreya Mitchell, and Vaugn Vertigo. I’ve noted before that Dreya is similar to Lash Legend; she is a tall ex-basketball player. Some boards were set up against the ring, so this will feel like a hardcore match. Mathieu charged at PCO as PCO emerged from the back, and we’re underway! PCO slammed Vertigo on the ring apron. Dreya hit a chairshot on PCO’s back, but he no-sold it. It appears she’s taller than him. Jody confiscated the chair from Dreya, then she speared Dreya. PCO’s team set up for stereo dives, but the heels all threw chairs at their heads to cut them off.

In the ring, the babyfaces took turns hitting Vaughn. Bishop threw Vaughn to the floor onto the other two heels at 2:30. Jody dove through the ropes onto the heels. PCO hit a flip dive through the ropes. They all brawled on the floor. Mathieu hit a piledriver on Bishop on the floor at 4:30. The women were brawling by the entrance, far from the ring. PCO and Vaughn got in the ring and brawled there, with PCO hitting a sideslam for a nearfall, then a second-rope guillotine leg drop. Mathieu threw a chair at PCO’s unprotected head at 6:00, and it made a violent sound; I really hate that.

PCO and Mathieu traded chops, and Mathieu hit a Spinebuster through a door in one corner. Seconds later, PCO speared Mathieu through a door in the opposite corner at 8:00. Mathieu flipped PCO off the top turnbuckle and through a table set up on the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant. (Isn’t he like 54 now??) The women got back into the ring, and Jody chipped Dreya and Mathieu. Dreya hit a rolling DVD on Jody through a door in the corner for a nearfall at 10:30. Vaughn hit a Swanton Bomb onto PCO’s back. The commentators were shocked PCO was even on his feet. Mathieu hit a DDT on PCO on the ring apron.

The heels took turns hitting Bishop with door shards. Mathieu accidentally struck Dreya. Bishop hit a release Razor’s Edge, tossing Mathieu through another door in a corner at 12:30. (Where are all these doors coming from?) The babyfaces now hit Mathieu over the head with door shards. PCO hit a top-rope moonsault to pin Mathieu. Solid brawl; the commentators loved it a lot more than I did. The match just doesn’t call for any of those unprotected blows to the head.

PCO, Jody Threat, and Joshua Bishop defeated Mathieu St. Jacques, Dreya Mitchell, and Vaugn Vertigo at 13:38.

7. Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson vs. Gabriel Fuerza and Alexa Nicole in the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tournament finals. Nicole and Fuerza have changed into blue gear; they are no longer wearing Halloween costumes. The men opened; Bronson is much taller and thicker. Bear knocked him down with a running body block at 2:30. The women got in, and Nicole hit a huracanrana, then a shotgun dropkick and a Meteora. Gabriel and Gabby tagged in, with Fuerza shouting how they have more or less the same name. Silliness. She hit a powerbomb on him, then Bear hit a Black Hole Slam on Nicole at 5:30.

Gabby hit a bodyslam on Fuerza; she bodyslammed husband Bronson onto Fuerza. (They do that spot often but it always pops the crowd.) Bronson hit a Gorilla Press on Fuerza, and the Gnomes worked him over in their corner. Nicole got in and hit a Lungblower on Forza at 9:00, then a DDT on Bronson. Nicole hit a top-rope dive to the floor on the Gnomes. Back in the ring, the men traded forearm strikes. Fuerza hit some superkicks. He went for a Lethal Injection, but Bronson caught him.

The Gnomes hit stereo Fire Thunder Drivers (sit-out piledrivers) for believable nearfalls at 11:30; I thought that was it. All four got up and traded forearm strikes. Fuerza and Nicole collided. Nicole hit a Lungblower to Gabby’s chest. Bronson hit a Choke Bomb on Nicole at 13:30. Fuerza again couldn’t hit a Lethal Injection. Nicole got underneath Bronson in the corner and hit an Electric Chair! Fuerza hit a running Shooting Star Press and pinned Bronson. Fun match.

Alexa Nicole and Gabriel Fuerza defeated Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson at 14:37 to win the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Cup tournament.

* The Gibson family presented Nicole and Fuerza with the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Cup. Some tears were shed and hugs were shared.

8. Junior Benito vs. Kevin Blackwood for the C*4 Heavyweight Title. Blackwood’s hair is still a light green; the same color as when I saw him compete last week on a show from Oregon. They are roughly the same height, but Blackwood is thicker. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Cagematch.net records show they have shared the ring five times; Benito is 1-0 in singles matches. They brawled to the floor at 4:30, where Blackwood slammed him back-first on the ring apron. In the ring, Blackwood hit a kick to the spine and got a nearfall, and he kept Benito grounded. Kevin hit a German Suplex at 6:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Benito hit a flying forearm, and he kipped up at 9:00. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Blackwood hit an Exploder Suplex and a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. They traded more forearm strikes and spin kicks. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down at 12:30. Benito got a small package for a nearfall. Blackwood dropped him stomach-first on the top rope. Benito did the same thing, and he hit a frogsplash across Blackwood’s back for a nearfall at 14:30.

Blackwood hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. He hit a Helluva Kick at 17:00, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. Benito hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. A commentator called the match a “masterpiece.” Benito got a door and pushed it into the ring. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone, sending a standing Benito crashing through a board bridge. Kevin then hit a Helluva Kick, then another at 21:00. He went for a top-rope move but Benito caught him with a superkick, then a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Yeah, that was a sharp, sharp match.

Junior Benito defeated Kevin Blackwood to retain the C*4 Heavyweight Title at 21:39.

* Blackwood offered a handshake, which was accepted, and they hugged, then Blackwood limped to the back. Nice.

Oh, we have a Stu Grayson open challenge bonus match. This was a PRE-SHOW match, but they stuck it here, after the main event. Like last month, Stu said that if anyone beats him, they will earn a slot on the main roster all year. Out of the back came a guy, who sang Devo (???) to the ring.

Stu Grayson vs. Devo. The match is edited at the beginning as Stu beat up Devo, who is heavyset and wore a pink T-shirt. There was no commentary, so there was no one to say exactly what this guy’s name is, and I’m not seeing it online.

Grayson hit some German Suplexes and stomped on the heavyset guy. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex and got a nearfall at 2:30. He hit another one for another nearfall. Devo hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Stu hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Devo hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Devo took a drink of beer; it allowed Stu time to recover and hit a top-rope superplex, then a running knee. Stu hit his backbreaker over the knee for the pin.

Stu Grayson defeated Devo at 9:17.

Final Thoughts: A superb main event. Blackwood is a regular here, and I wouldn’t have ruled out him winning here. So, the nearfalls had me thinking a title change was certainly possible. Blackwood is just so sharp, and his offense is so believable. I’ll go with Lightning vs. Lee for second best, and the first four-way tag match for third. The six-man match with all the tables was fun, but as I noted, the crowd and commentators loved it more than I did. No real complaints here at all. Check out this show at IWTV.

I have seen three top-tier indy matches over the past three days. Make a point of checking out the Blackwood-Benito match here, Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Dezmond Cole (Limitless Wrestling) and Marcus Mathers vs. Ryan Clancy (Wrestling Open), as all three are truly incredible bouts.