JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 50): Roth’s review of Luscious Lawrence and HollyHood Haley J vs. 2 Tuff Tony and Amazing Maria, Alice Crowley vs. Moshpit Michelle for the JCW Women’s Championship

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Lunacy (Episode 50)

Taped September 13, 2025, in South Padre Island, Texas, at Clayton’s Beach Bar & Event Center

Streamed September 25, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

In Violent J’s office, Vampiro said he had an agenda for Violent J. He wanted him to bring in two “wrestlers who have subpoenas out for them.” J said in a couple of weeks, another tag team will come in.

The JCW Lunacy Intro played…

Backstage, Jeeves massaged Caleb Konley’s ass when Kerry Morton walked in and said he was a nice guy, and was ready to team with Caleb…

The commentators were Veda Scott and Mark Roberts, and The Ringmaster (ring announcer) was Hardcam Frio…

1. Kerry Morton and Juggalo American Champion Caleb Konely (w/Man Servant Jeeves) vs. James Storm and Willie Mack. Caleb started the match, Caleb also had sunscreen on his nose. Kerry Morton tagged himself in, and Mack hip tossed Morton, then tagged in Storm, and they performed a double elbow drop. Storm tagged back out, and Mack hit a standing moonsault on Konely. Mack went for a Stunner, but it was reversed by Konely. Morton tagged in, and Jeeves tripped Morton, thinking it was Willie Mack. James Storm hit two atomic drops, while Kerry Morton screamed at a higher pitch with each drop. Funny. Mack hit Kerry Morton with Stunner, Storm hit Morton with the Last Call Super Kick, and covered him for the win.

James Storm and Willie Mack beat Caleb Konely and Kerry Morton.

Jerry’s Jabber: Konley and Morton are a very good team, which I didn’t expect. A lot of quick tags in this match, which I also didn’t expect. I want to see Konley and Morton tag more.

Outside on the beach, Kenny King announced he was officially a member of the JCW roster. He complained about wrestling Ninja Mack. He said he will rise to the top and get Lunacy Gold.

2. Kenny King vs. Ninja Mack. Ninja Mack and Kenny King climbed the ropes and taunted the crowd. Mack tried again, and King interrupted. Ninja Mack threw King outside the ring, climbed the turnbuckle, and performed a Sky Twister Press onto Kenny King on the outside. They went back into the ring. King had the advantage and hit some flip kicks to a grounded Ninja Mack. Ninja Mack hit a Sunset Flip, King reversed it, and ended up with several attempted pins. King hit Tiger Driver, and Mack kicked out. Mack hit the 450 splash for the win.

Ninja Mack beat Kenny King.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was awesome. Two fast-paced matches on Lunacy. These were the best two opening matches on Lunacy since I started covering the show.

At the beach, Cocaine and “Club Soda” Puf and Squirt said they would beat St. Claire Monster Corporation…

3. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Painful Paul, and Mr. Happy vs. Cocaine and “Club Soda” Puf and Squirt. Cocaine and Kongo Kong started off by circling each other. Cocaine grabbed the baggie of white powder on his arm to snort, but Kongo Kong knocked the baggie down. Squirt tagged himself in, and Painful Paul (who’s 7 ft. Tall) did as well. Squirt was dominated and tagged in Puf, and Paul tagged in Mr. Happy. The crowd chanted “Suck his d—” for no reason… Mr. Happy did a happy dance. Painful Paul told him to knock it off. Squirt tagged in, and Paul hit Squirt with an Over The Shoulder Awesome Bomb. Squirt kicked out, tagged Cocaine, who tempted Mr. Happy with the “8 Ball of white powder”. The powder was thrown in Kong’s face, and Painful Paul chokeslammed Squirt for the win.

“The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Painful Paul, and Mr. Happy beat Cocaine and “Club Soda” Puf and Squirt.

Jerry’s Jabber: This started out as an intriguing match as Puf is similar size to Mr. Happy, but it devolved into a comedy match mid-way through, before the Chokeslam finish. It wasn’t good comedy either.

Hardcam Frio introduced Claude for La Gallerie De Claude…

Claude said over the mic that Suicide was there for security. Vampiro interrupted Claude, put himself over, and asked if the fans love the show. Vampiro buried Claude by saying he sucks and doesn’t belong, and never should have been there. Vampiro took out Suicide, and then hit Claude with Nail in the Coffin and said Vampiro should have a section each week.

Outside, “Big Al” Alice Crowley didn’t know who her opponent was. It turned out to be Moshpit Michelle…

Jerry’s Jabber: Why?

4. “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. Moshpit Michelle for the JCW Women’s Championship. Michelle (Mike dressed as a woman) hit a big punch and two elbow drops on Al. Michelle twerked. Al punched Michelle in the stomach. Michelle missed the hip attack on Al, then just kicked Michelle in the nuts numerous times, showing that it didn’t hurt. Big Al came back with a clothesline and won.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley beat Moshpit Michelle to retain the JCW Women’s Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: I will pay JCW to never put anything like that on again… ever… any amount of money. This isn’t legally binding, is it? Never mind.

Outside, Haley J was with Luscious Lawerence, who said Haley’s Mom, Amazing Maria, is a stupid bitch. He said they would beat Maria and 2 Tuff Tony…

In a trailer, 2 Tuff Tony was with Amazing Maria, who said they would win…

5. “Mr. Juicy” Luscious Lawrence and “HollyHood” Haley J vs. 2 Tuff Tony and Amazing Maria. Lawrence and Haley argue while Tony poured Bicardi Lemon down the throats of people in the crowd. Tony had to lace up his boots in the corner. Tony and Lawrence started the match by walking slowly, followed by numerous lock-ups. Tony decided to do something new with a kick, and Lawrence hit a shoulder tackle, followed with a takedown, and flipped off Maria.

Later, Tony was tagged in, and Tony and Maria used 10 punches in the corner. Lawrence hit a sunscreen lotion can on 2 Tuff Tony. Lawrence was beating up Maria, when Haley told him to stop. Lawrence pushed her. Haley hit him with a pink version of Santana’s Mad Ball. Tony put lighter fluid on his hand, lit it on fire, and hit the Meteorite on Lawrence, and Tony covered Lawrence for the win. Amazing Maria, Haley J, and 2 Tuff Tony stood together. Amazing Maria and Haley J made up (and the world farted in unison).

2 Tuff Tony and Amazing Maria beat “HollyHood” Haley J and Luscious Lawerence.