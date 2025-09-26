Chicago Style Wrestling “Reckless Conduct” results: Vetter’s review of Marshe Rockett vs. Rafael Quintero vs. Conan Lycan for the CSW Title, Thom Latimer vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Chicago Style Wrestling “Reckless Conduct”

September 13, 2025, in Franklin Park, Illinois, at VFW Post 5040

Released this week for streaming via Independentwrestling.tv

This is their usual building; it has a high, pitched roof and it’s packed with maybe 200 fans. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. Thatcher and the GM, Steve, provided commentary. No new faces in the lineup tonight; everyone here is a regular or I’ve seen before elsewhere.

* Missa Kate stormed to the ring. Someone attacked her in the parking lot last month, and she’s calling out her assailant! She said the person should have attacked her to her face, not from behind. Hans Carden came to the ring and told her she’s “better seen, not heard,” and that got boos. He turned to the GM and demanded a rematch from a loss he had last month. (He’s not her assailant, and he was ignoring her.) She attacked him anyway, and we’re underway with a bonus match!

1. Missa Kate vs. Hans Carden in an intergender match. She hit a top-rope flying headscissors takedown, and she mounted him and repeatedly punched him. He shouted, “I would never hit a woman,” then he kicked her in the stomach. He is soooo much bigger than she is, and he easily hit a gut-wrench suplex. She hit a swinging neckbreaker, and they were both down at 4:00. Kate hit a Samoan Drop. Hans applied a half-crab, but she reached the ropes at 6:00. She got a sunset flip and pulled down the back of his trunks, exposing his butt. She swatted his bare butt before he pulled them back up. He did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing, and he went to put her back in a half crab. However, she sat up, grabbed his head, and rolled him up for the flash pin!

Missa Kate defeated Hans Carden at 7:49.

2. Jay Marston vs. Victor Analog. I’ve seen Analog in St. Louis Wrestling; he wears a TV on his head. It’s a dumb gimmick. They locked up, and Marston easily slammed Victor to the mat. He hit a sliding clothesline at 1:30, then a powerslam for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, where Analog threw him into the ring post; in the ring, he got a nearfall and was in charge. Marston hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron at 4:30, then another. In the ring, Marston hit a double-underhook suplex and a running knee for a believable nearfall. Analog went for a running knee, but Marston blocked it. Analog hit a back suplex, he hit the running knee, then a DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Victor hit a pair of dropkicks in the corner. Marston hit a clothesline, then a package piledriver, for the pin.

Jay Marston defeated Victor Analog at 8:20.

* Analog hit a low blow and kept attacking Jay after the bell. Jax Johnson ran in for the save.

* Backstage, we saw Bruss Hamilton and Boz talking to Shain Boucher, and it appears they paid him some money.

3. Solomon Tupu vs. Adam Stallion (w/Eric Schultz). Stallion is a scrawny, unlikeable kid who just turned heel on his tag partner, Cypher. Schultz is the wrestling attorney, and he has a megaphone tonight to make him extra-annoying. I’ve described Tupu as similar in looks and size/body shape to Bronson Reed. They locked up, and Tupu easily shoved the kid to the mat. He hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall, then he applied a sleeper at 2:00. Stallion hit a second-rope dropkick to the knee, then a dive through the ropes onto Tupu. In the ring, Adam hit a stunner for a nearfall, and he choked Tupu in the ropes.

Schultz also choked Tupu in the ropes. Adam hit an enzuigiri. Tupu hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 4:00. Tupu hit some clotheslines, and he was fired up. He hit a uranage out of the corner and a running senton for a nearfall, then another Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 6:00. Tupu went to the corner, but Schultz grabbed his ankle. Stallion and Tupu traded headbutts, and Stallion hit a Frankensteiner, then a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Tupu nailed a running body block for a nearfall. Tupu hit a headbutt, but it pushed Stallion into the ref. Tupu hit a pop-up stunner for a visual pin, but the ref was down! Schultz handed Stallion a weapon (it was a big metal ring). Adam struck Tupu with it, rolled up Tupu, and scored the pin.

Adam Stallion defeated Solomon Tupu at 9:30.

* Jack Valor and Shain Boucher came to the ring for the next match, as they were supposed to get a tag title match. However, “The Hype” 12-Gauge Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft came out of the back, saying they should be the No. 1 contenders for the tag titles. Hunter told the crowd he made money by betting on the Minnesota Vikings beating the Bears last week, which got some boos. “The Elegance Brand” Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee came out, and they wanted a match!

4. Maggie Lee and Heather Reckless vs. Jack Valor and Shain Boucher. Valor’s regular tag partner, Eddie Grayson, is still out with an injury. He opened against Maggie; she’s 5’11” and taller than him. They traded rollups. Heather and Shain entered at 1:30, and I’ll reiterate she’s only about 4’10” so she is just not believable at all against a bigger, visibly stronger man. She stomped on his fingers and hit a DDT. Maggie hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex, and the guys rolled to the floor to regroup. Maggie hit a flip dive to the floor on Boucher. Valor dove through the ropes, but he hit Boucher! Heather hit a dive.

Shain shoved Heather off the top rope. He hit a release suplex on Maggie, then he slammed Heather on top of Maggie. Valor hit a Lionsault onto both women for a nearfall at 4:00. Heather hit a DDT on Shain for a nearfall, then a dropkick into the corner. Shain hit a superkick on Maggie, then a spin kick on Heather for a nearfall. Heather hit a seated Spanish Fly out of the corner and a stunner. Heather hit a Frankensteiner on Maggie, flipping her partner onto Valor. Heather hit a top-rope doublestomp on Valor for a nearfall at 6:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

The women each held one of Shain’s arms, and they took turns kicking him. The Hype ran to ringside and one of them hit Shain. Noonan got in the ring, so Heather slapped him. Eddie Grayson came out of the back, still on crutches. He got in the ring, but Noonan shoved him. However, Grayson dropped the crutches, showing he’s okay, and he kicked Noonan and sent him out of the ring. He hugged Valor. Shain hit a top-rope doublestomp on Heather. Valor hit a running Death Valley Driver on Reckless for the pin!

Shain Boucher and Jack Valor defeated Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee at 9:25.

* We saw more of the footage between Bruss Hamilton, Shain Boucher, and Boz. It was hard to hear them speak, but the crowd chanted “You sold out!” at Shain.

5. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Thom Latimer. This is Thom’s CSW debut; the commentators noted he didn’t have a NWA title belt with him and wondered if he had lost it at a taping. Parnell attacked at the bell, but Thom quickly took charge. He hit a series of punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. They fought to the floor, and Jake took control as they got back into the ring, stomping on Thom and keeping him grounded. Latimer hit a spear at 3:00. Jake kicked the ropes to crotch Thom, and he regained control of the action. Parnell hit a double-underhook suplex.

Thom whipped Parnell into a corner, then hit a Flatliner at 5:30. Jake hit a huracanrana. They again went to the floor, where Thom hit a spear, and they were both down on the thin mat at ringside. In the ring, they hit stereo clotheslines. Jake hit a short-arm clothesline, but he couldn’t hit the top-rope elbow drop. Moments later, Jake hit the top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 8:30, and he yelled at the ref. Parnell removed his belt and wrapped it around his fist. Shazza McKenzie appeared, jumped in the ring, and hit a low blow on Jake. It appeared Thom was going to hit a move, but four guys dressed in all black, head to toe, got in the ring and attacked Thom. The ref called for the bell. Steve the GM said Warhorse got the win. One of the masked men revealed himself to be Victor Analog.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Thom Latimer via DQ at 9:36.

* Doom Montgomery came to the ring. A guy named Chris Miller jumped him; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Miller got a screwdriver and stabbed Doom in the forehead until he bled. I didn’t care about this segment at all. If it was designed to make me want to see them have a match, it failed.

* The tag champs, The Boz and Bruss Hamilton, came to the ring. They were supposed to face “The Hype” 12-Gaige Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft, but with an injury, they don’t have a match. They proclaimed they don’t have a match, so they have the night off. GM Steve got on the mic and told them they have a match after all!

6. “The Made Men” The Boz and Bruss Hamilton vs. “Machine 17” KJ Carter and Nathan Nile. Boz and Bruss attacked these kids from behind. Machine 17 hit a double dropkick on the broad Bruss, but he just got staggered. “Lizard Man” Nile hit a dive to the floor onto the champs. In the ring, the champs worked over the masked Nile and tossed him around the ring. KJ Carter got in and hit a Death Valley Driver. Boz hit a DDT on one and a Flatliner on the other at 7:00. Bruss hit a powerslam. Missa Kate stormed to the ring, and she jawed at Boz. It allowed Carter to get a rollup for a nearfall. Carter accidentally struck Kate! Bruss slammed Carter for the pin. That was pretty one-sided.

The Boz and Bruss Hamilton defeated KJ Carter and Nathan Nile at 8:06.

* Missa Kate got back in the ring and charged at Boz and Bruss, but security held her back. Steve wondered if those were the guys who attacked Kate in the parking lot last month.

7. Aminah Belmont vs. Lili La Pescadita for the CSW Women’s Title. Belmont has been on AEW TV, and Lili just wrestled on the TNA taping I attended in Minneapolis earlier this month. Lili rolled to the floor, attacked Aminah, and they brawled at ringside. Both women are short, perhaps 5’2″. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:40 to officially begin. Aminah tried a rollup with her feet on the ropes. Lili hit a basement dropkick. Lili grabbed Belmont off the ropes and hit a suplex at 2:30. Belmont hit a Lungblower to the back. She yanked Lili to the mat and got a nearfall. Lili hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 4:00.

Lili hit a spinebuster and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Belmont hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. They fought on the ring apron, where Lili hit a Death Valley Driver, and they both fell to the floor. The ref counted them both out! Lili was a fraction of a second too late to get back into the ring. (And even if she had gotten in, she still wouldn’t have won the title.) Disappointing non-finish. Lili got on the mic and challenged her to a “last woman standing” match next month, and Aminah accepted.

Aminah Belmont vs. Lili La Pescadita went to a double count-out at 7:21; Belmont retains the CSW Women’s Title.

8. Axel Rico, Cypher, and Blair Onyx vs. FXB, Iniestra, and Shazza McKenzie. Two of the masked goons shoved Shazza to ringside to participate in this match. Blair wore her Spider-Woman-themed gear. Blair brawled with Iniestra and clotheslined him to the floor. Iniestra dove to the floor on several people. The tall Cypher dove through the ropes onto everyone at 2:30. In the ring, Shazza’s team began working over Rico in their corner. Cypher got in and hit a Black Hole Slam. Iniestra clotheslined Cypher over the top rope to the floor. Blair hit a top-rope crossbody block on Shazza at 7:00.

Axel hit a Crucifix Driver on FXB for a nearfall. Shazza and Iniestra punched Blair, and she leaned backward but in a creepy manner, got back up. Cypher hit a chokeslam. FXB accidentally hit Iniestra! Rico hit a running knee and pinned FXB. That was non-stop chaos. Iniestra and FXB brawled after their loss! Adam Stallion came out and beat up his former tag partner, Cypher. Heather Reckless made the save and hugged Cypher. (What a size difference — she might be close to two feet shorter than him.)

Axel Rico, Cypher, and Blair Onyx defeated FXB, Iniestra, and Shazza McKenzie at 8:44.

9. Marshe Rockett (w/Bruss Hamilton and The Boz) vs. Rafael Quintero vs. Conan Lycan for the CSW Title. The massive, muscular Lycan has had some injuries this year, and he got a “welcome back!” chant. I’ll reiterate that Quintero just lost a quick match to Okada on AEW TV. Lycan hit a flip dive to the floor on Marshe as he approached the ring, and we’re underway! Quintero then hit his own dive onto Rockett! They threw the heel champ in the ring and put him in the middle between them, and they took turns punching Marshe, until he rolled to the floor. Lycan hit a standing moonsault on Quintero, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 2:00.

Marshe hit a dive over the top rope onto both challengers. In the ring, Marshe hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes on Quintero for a nearfall at 6:00. Rockett hit a nice dropkick on Lycan. Lycan leapt off the ropes, but Rockett caught him and hit a powerslam at 8:30. Marshe missed a Swanton Bomb, and Lycan immediately hit a pop-up powerbomb on Marshe. However, Quintero hit a Canadian Destroyer on Lycan, and they were all down. They all got on their knees and traded forearm strikes, and continued trading blows while on their feet. Quintero hit a tornado DDT on Marshe. Lycan hit a springboard 450 Splash on Marshe!

Conan spun Quintero to the mat and got a nearfall at 12:30. Rockett hit a spear on Conan. Quintero splashed onto Conan for a nearfall, but Marshe made the save. Marshe nailed a Spinebuster on Quintero for a nearfall. Lycan hit a Pounce on Conan. Quintero hit a German Suplex on Lycan, then a powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:00. Quintero dove over the top rope onto Marshe. In the ring, Quintero dove off the top rope, but Marshe caught his head and hit a stunner! Marshe hit a stunner on Conan and got the clean pin. That was a top-notch three-way.

Marshe Rockett defeated Conan Lycan and Rafael Quintero to retain the CSW Heavyweight Title at 16:20.

* Rockett left. Lycan helped Quintero to his feet, and they got a “both these guys!” chant.

Final thoughts: Lycan is so big and muscular, and he always surprises me with how agile and athletic he is. Guys of his size don’t usually hit moves like he does. That was a really good, top-notch three-way and easily the best match of the show — nothing else was even close. I’ll go with the Heather/Maggie tag for second. I didn’t love the show, though, as we had run-in finishes, double count-outs, and interference in other matches. I get it that it needs to happen from time to time, but it felt like almost every match until the main event had something happen. I enjoyed Warhorse-Latimer until the lame finish. I enjoyed Aminah-Lili until the lame finish. I enjoyed Tupu-Stallion until the lame finish. Seeing the pattern? Yes, check out the main event.