AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a street fight

-MJF and Hangman Page meet face-to-face

-“The Opps” Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an AEW International Championship Series match

Powell’s POV: The winner of Cassidy vs. Strong will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship on next week’s show, and the winner of that match will defend the title against Kenny Omega at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Dynamite will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. Saturday’s Collision will be taped the same night and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).