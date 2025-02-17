John Cena to appear on overseas Raw shows leading into WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to advertise John Cena for European dates leading into WrestleMania 41.

February 17, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that John Cena will return to Europe this March as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour and appear live on Raw for the final time in Brussels, Glasgow and London. Tickets are available for purchase now.

The 16-time World Champion will make stops on the following dates:

Monday, March 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National (www.ticketmaster.be)

Monday, March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (www.ticketmaster.co.uk)

Monday, March 31 – London, England – O2 Arena (www.axs.com)

Fans attending the Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe will also see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi, and many more*.

Fans around the world will be able to watch John Cena’s final return to Raw in Europe live on Netflix, with the episodes airing in Belgium on ABXplore.

Powell’s POV: The line in the press release about the fans being able to watch the shows live on Netflix is consistent with the talk that Raw will stream live from host cities even when the show is held outside North America.