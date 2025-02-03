WWE Evolve on Tubi press release

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the launch of WWE Evolve on Tubi.

February 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced the launch of WWE EVOLVE® which will showcase in-ring action featuring rising WWE prospects as they wrestle with the dream of making it to NXT® and, perhaps, one day to SmackDown and Raw.

WWE EVOLVE is slated to premiere March 5, 2025, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, exclusively on Tubi, with a new episode dropping each week on Wednesdays.

“We are excited to work with our incredible partners at Tubi to showcase our young, rising talent to the WWE Universe, as they start their in-ring journey competing each week to fulfill their lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

“The next generation of professional wrestling will unfold through the brand new series WWE EVOLVE on Tubi,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Tubi offers WWE access to a broad base of young, multicultural audiences who represent a wide array of fandoms and we’re proud to partner as WWE develops the superstars of the future. To quote CCO Paul Levesque, ‘Are You Ready?’”

WWE EVOLVE will introduce viewers to the most intense and charismatic prospects recruited from college athletics and independent wrestling as they strive to build their in-ring careers and elevate their personas. WWE EVOLVE will prominently feature talent from WWE’s world-class Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., and WWE ID, a first-of-its-kind developmental program.

Powell’s POV: WWE Evolve streaming at the same time as AEW Dynamite doesn’t seem like a coincidence. That said, it’s hard to imagine a Tubi show taking a consistent bite out of the numbers for a show that is simulcast on TBS and Max.