What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in El Paso, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Crowbar, Sarah Stock, Dalton Castle, Yvon Cormier

March 4, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center. The show features two world championship matches. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) is 52.

-Sarah Stock is 47. She wrestled as Dark Angel and Sarita.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) is 40.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.