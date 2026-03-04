NXT TV preview: The Vengeance Day fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair in a tournament final for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Powell's POV: The winner of Hail vs. Sinclair will challenge Fallon Henley for the title. Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.