AEW Dynamite preview: World title matches and more on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero

-Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay make their Dynamite in-ring debut

-Hangman Page in action

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center for the penultimate episode before AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).