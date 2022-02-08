NXT 2.0 on Syfy coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Paul Wight milestone birthday, Diane Simmes, Corey Hollis, Fred Blassie, Sherri Martel, Jim Neidhart, Dino Casanova, Shane Shamrock

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on Syfy Network. The show is bumped from USA Network due to Winter Olympics coverage. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 28 percent in our weekly post show poll. B and D finished tied for second with 24 percent each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Wight is 50.

-Misty Blue Simmes (Diane Simmes) is 63.

-Corey Hollis is 32.

-The late Fred Blassie was born on February 8, 1918. He died due to heart and kidney failure at age 85 on June 2, 2003.

-The late Sherri Martel (Sherri Russell) was born on February 8, 1958. She died of a drug overdose at age 49 on June 15, 2007.

-The late Jim Neidhart was born on February 8, 1955. Neidhart died on August 13, 2018 from a head injury and a seizure stemming from a fall.

-The late Dino Casanova (David DiMeglio) was born on February 8, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 35 on March 1, 2002.

-The late Shane Shamrock (Brian Howser) was born on February 8, 1975. He died at age 23 when he was shot during an altercation with police following a domestic dispute on August 18, 1998