AEW Being The Elite video: AEW action figures, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page have a heart to heart talk, Chris Daniels dreams of being in The Dark Order, Matt Jackson gets coffee making tips from a pro

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released the latest edition of the Being The Elite Youtube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite Youtube Page.

Powell’s POV: The show opens with some promotion for the Young Bucks “Killing The Business” book. The footage includes The Bucks, Kenny Omega taking their first look at their AEW acton figures, Nick Jackson’s silly magic trick, Christopher Daniels having a dream about Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky accusing him of joining the Dark Order, Alex Reynolds and John Silver singing the praises of joining the Dark Order, Matt Jackson talking with Tony Schiavone about his coffee making skills, Nyla Rose giving Justin Roberts ring announcing instructions, Omega discussing his iron man match against Pac and rehabbing a torn labrum, the Young Bucks at the New York Toy Fair with a look at more of the action figures, and concludes with a drunk Hangman Page talking with Omega about why he feels he doesn’t belong in The Elite.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore returning for an in-depth discussion on NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA, and more...

