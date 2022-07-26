A&E Biography on The Bella Twins rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Steve Austin vs. The Rock, and WWE Smack Talk

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on The Bella Twins produced 420,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 30th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 423,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a 0.15 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Steve Austin and The Rock.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 212,000 viewers for A&E and finished 52nd in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Goldberg biography finished with 594,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals produced 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 237,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Kurt Angle, and WWE Rivals spotlights Angle vs. Brock Lesnar.