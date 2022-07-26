What's happening...

A&E Biography on The Bella Twins rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Steve Austin vs. The Rock, and WWE Smack Talk

July 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on The Bella Twins produced 420,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 30th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 423,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a 0.15 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Steve Austin and The Rock.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 212,000 viewers for A&E and finished 52nd in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Goldberg biography finished with 594,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals produced 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 237,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Kurt Angle, and WWE Rivals spotlights Angle vs. Brock Lesnar.

