NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Austin Aries

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live from Orlando, Florida and features the beginning of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. The show features Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in an empty arena, no holds barred match for the AEW Championship, which was actually taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Dark Side of the Ring’s Brawl For All documentary.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast guest is Shazza McKenzie. The previous show had James Garretson of the “Tiger King” documentary. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show has some classic interviews with Brock Lesnar and John Cena as its latest episodes. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-Colt Cabana’s “The Art of Wrestling” podcast has Stu Bennett (a/k/a Wade Barrett) as his latest guest. Colt’s previous guest was Rampage Brown. Listen to the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights the life and career of Paul Bearer. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) is 42 today.



