NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Mr. Aguila, Matt Bentley, JTG, Steve Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post show poll from 55 percent of the voters. A finished second with 27 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mr. Aguila (Jose Delgado Saldana) is 46. He worked as Essa Rios in WWE.

-Matt Bentley is 45.

-JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul) is 40.

-The late Steve Bradley was born on December 10, 1975. He died of undisclosed causes at age 32 on December 4, 2008.