The latest betting lines for the WWE Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following odds were set for the WWE Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match by BetOnline.com.

LA Knight

1/3

(-300)

Logan Paul

6/5

(+120)

Damian Priest

2/1

(+200)

Santos Escobar

20/1

(+2000)

Shinsuke Nakamura

20/1

(+2000)

Butch

25/1

(+2500)

Ricochet

33/1

(+3300)

Powell’s POV: The odds of LA Knight winning have increased over the last week, while the odds of Logan Paul and Damian Priest winning have declined since our last update. The Money in the Bank premium live event will be held on Saturday in London, England at the 02 Arena.