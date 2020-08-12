Opening match for NXT television show revealed, another segment announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch match has been announced as the opening match for tonight’s NXT television show.

-NXT is also hyping that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will once again allow the cameras into their home during tonight show.

Powell’s POV: NXT has tonight or next week’s show to officially announce the expected Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross match for the NXT Championship as the Takeover: XXX main event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of the NXT television show tonight at 7CT/8ET.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...