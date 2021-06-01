WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: Two title matches official

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on June 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.
Powell’s POV: McIntyre beat Kofi Kingston on Monday’s Raw to earn the title match. Hell in a Cell is the final pay-per-view scheduled to be held with the ThunderDome structure. WWE Money in the Bank will be held on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.
