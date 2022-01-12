AEW Dynamite in Raleigh (reports needed), AEW Battle of the Belts, AEW Rampage, and AEW Dynamite poll results, Brian Blair, Luna Vachon, Big Dick Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. The show includes CM Punk vs. Wardlow. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Raleigh, which includes the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 42 percent of our post show voters. A finished second with 16 percent, though all other grades were within two percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts received a B grade from the majority of our post show voters. A and C finished tied for second with 18 percent each. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-B. Brian Blair is 65.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-The late Big Dick Dudley (Alexander Rizzo) was born on January 12, 1968. He died of kidney failure due to painkiller abuse at age 34 on May 16, 2002.