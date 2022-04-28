AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the show headlined by a ladder match for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 921,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 930,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, down from last week’s 0.37 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating on USA Network. Two NBA Playoff games on TNT topped the cable ratings, and an NBA pre-game show finished third.