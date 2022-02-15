NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day on Syfy coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Rich Swann, Hugo Savinovich, LuFisto, Lance Anoa’i, Travis Banks, Johnny Weaver

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The Vengeance Day themed episode features Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on Syfy Network. NXT is bumped from USA Network due to Winter Olympics coverage and will return to USA Network next week. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 41 percent in our weekly post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with 22 percent each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hugo Savinovich is 63.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) is 42.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) is 35.

-Rich Swann is 31.

-Lance Anoa’i is 30.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.