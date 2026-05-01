WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Dave Taylor, Human Tornado, Joe Hendry, Tiffany Stratton, Miss Elizabeth

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. The show features Ricky Saints’ debut as a Smackdown roster member. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Peoria, Illinois, at the Peoria Civic Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Tulsa and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Peoria. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave Taylor is 69.

-Human Tornado (Craig Williams) is 43.

-Joe Hendry turned 38.

-WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton (Jessica Woynilko) is 27.

-“Miss Elizabeth” Elizabeth Ann Hulette died at age 42 on May 1, 2003, due to acute toxicity.