Becky Lynch says “everything is open” regarding her future

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch spoke with People regarding the WWE Raw announcement of her pregnancy and spoke about her future. “I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself,” Lynch said. “So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So everything’s open.”

Lynch noted that she took a pregnancy test that came back negative in April, but she took digital test that confirmed the good news. “”I took the first one wrong,” recalled Lynch. “Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word ‘Pregnant.’ I was with Seth [Rollins] at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!” Read more at People.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also notes that Lynch and Rollins were scheduled to be married this month, but the pandemic caused them to hold off. Lynch spoke more about always wanting to be a mother, their excitement, and more.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

