WWE Raw in Brooklyn (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Raw’s advertised dark matches, Debra, Booker T, Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Davey Richards, Ultimo Guerrero, Adnan Al-Kaissie, Tenille Dashwood, Mike Tenay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. Believe it or not, this is the Raw go-home show for WWE Elimination Chamber and the show will include AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn, Wednesday’s AEW in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center, and Friday’s Smackdown in Buffalo, New York at Keybank Center. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark matches on the host venue’s website for tonight’s Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits, and WWE Women’s Tag Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Birthdays and Notables

-Debra Marshall is 60 today.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”

-Adnan Al-Kaissie (Adnan Bin Abdul Kareem Ahmed Alkaissy El Farthie) turned 81 on Sunday.

-Mike Tenay turned 65 on Sunday.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) turned 55 on Sunday.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) turned 49 on Sunday.

-Ultimo Guerrero is turned 48 on Sunday.

-DJ Hyde turned 42 on Sunday.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Kyle O’Reilly turned 33 on Sunday.

-Tenille Dashwood turned 31 on Sunday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

