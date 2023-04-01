WrestleMania 39 Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night one pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 39 Night One Kickoff Show

Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

Streamed April 1, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network and WWE social media pages

This will not be a full-on recap of the Kickoff Show with listings of all the video packages or the match predictions from the hosts. Rather, I’ll stick to listing any notable developments from the two-hour show.

-Kayla Braxton hosted the show and was joined by Booker T, Wade Barrett, and Peter Rosenberg on their elevated outdoor desk set. There was a large group of fans behind them.

-Byron Saxton was given the “Quest For COVID” assignment of interviewing loud, screaming fans.

-There was a good “numbers” style video package on the history of WrestleMania.

-Barrett spoke about working in front of a stadium crowd. He said wrestlers are used to working in front of arena sized crowds. He said it’s like an out of body experience when you work in front of 75,000-plus fans. He joked that he was was blaming the nerves you feel from the experience for the fact that he never won a WrestleMania match.