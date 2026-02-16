WWE Raw in Memphis, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Gangrel, Alan Angels, Rich Swann, Hugo Savinovich, LuFisto, Lance Anoa’i, Travis Banks, Elijah, Ray Gunkel, John Bonica, Johnny Grunge, Johnny Weaver, Viscera

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum. The show features more Elimination Chamber qualifiers. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Memphis, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Sacramento, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Fort Lauderdale, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Oceanside. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Gangrel (David Heath) is 57 today.

-Alan Angels (Trey Tucker) is 28 today.

-The late John Bonica was born on February 16, 1917. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 77 on August 15, 1994.

-The late Ray Gunkel was born on February 16, 1924. He died at age 48 due to heart trauma on August 1, 1972.

-The late Johnny Grunge (Mike Durham) died at age 39 of sleep apnea on February 16, 2006.

-Hugo Savinovich turned 67 on Sunday.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Rich Swann turned 35 on Sunday.

-Lance Anoa’i turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.

-Elijah (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 39. He worked as Elias in WWE.

-The late Nelson Frazier Jr. was born on February 14, 1971. He died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014. He worked as Big Daddy V, Mabel, Viscera, and King Mabel.