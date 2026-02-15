GCW “The Coldest Winter 4” results (2/14): Vetter’s review of Aticus Cogar vs. Allie Katch for the GCW Championship, Chris Masters vs. Joey Janela, 1 Called Manders vs. Hammerstone, El Phantasmo vs. KJ Orso

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “The Coldest Winter 4”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

February 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, at Ukrainian Culture Center

This is arguably their second-biggest venue, and they always draw 600 to 700 here. It’s an attractive room with a high ceiling. John Mosely, Emil Jay, Righteous Reg, and Jordan Castle rotated in the booth to provide commentary.

* Eight matches were announced in advance!

* The show opened with footage of Otis Cogar beating Matt Tremont in early January in Dallas to win the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Allie Katch made her GCW return at the end of that match.

1. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brittnie Brooks vs. Vipress in a three-way Vipress entered the venue on her bike. They all started brawling; they all appear to be about 5’4″. Shotzi knocked Brittnie down with a shoulder tackle. They all traded rollups. They got up. Shotzi kissed Vipress, and that got a pop, but Shotzi chopped her and hit an armdrag. She dove through the ropes onto Brooks and Vipress at 3:00. Vipress and Shotzi took turns chopping Brittnie as they fought at ringside. Vipress hit a snap suplex on Brooks onto the bare wood floor.

Brooks hit a drop-toe-hold to send Shotzi onto an open chair. Brittnie piled her opponents, and she sat down on Vipress’ bike! However, Vipress clotheslined Brooks right off the bike. Vipress then rammed the bike into Brittnie at 6:00, then rolled her into the ring. She hit a rolling DVD into the corner, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, but Shotzi made the save. Shotzki suplexed Vipress into a corner. She hit a rolling cannonball on Brittnie, then one on Vipress for a nearfall.

Brittnie hit a DDT on Shotzi, then an Angle Slam! Vipress hit a powerbomb on Brooks, but Shotzi hit a running knee. Shotzi hit a Canadian Destroyer. Brooks set up for It’s Brittnie Bitch, but Shotzi escaped, and Shotzi hit a 619 in the corner. She nailed a top-rope senton for a nearfall, but Vipress pushed Shotzi to the floor! Vipress immediately hit a piledriver to pin Brittnie. That was a really good opener.

Vipress defeated Brittnie Brooks and Shotzi Blackheart at 9:21.

* Footage aired of Charles Mason winning the Jersey J-Cup tournament last weekend.

2. Chris Masters vs. Joey Janela. Masters was introduced as “sexy Jesus.” He knocked Janela down with a shoulder tackle, and he flexed. Joey hit a hard back elbow that sent Masters to the floor. They looped the ring and traded chops in front of the fans, then got back inside the ring at 2:30. Masters hit a backbreaker over his knee and took control, keeping Joey grounded in an abdominal stretch.

Masters hit some jab punches. Joey hit a tornado DDT at 5:30. They traded chops. Joey hit running knees to the back of the neck, then a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall. Masters slammed Joey back-first on the apron at 7:30. Joey hit a running knee as Masters was seated on a chair on the floor. A door was pushed into the ring, and they got back in. Masters hit a butterfly suplex, then one into the turnbuckles at 9:30!

Chris went for the Master Lock, but Joey escaped and hit a Dragon Suplex, and they were both down. Joey hit a clothesline, then another, but they just staggered Masters. Chris nailed a decapitating clothesline. Chris got the Master Lock on, but Joey ran backwards, and they crashed through the door in the corner! Nice! Joey missed a top-rope move, and Masters immediately hit a D’Lo-style Lo Down powerbomb at 12:00. Masters opened some chairs.

However, Joey powerbombed Masters onto the top open chairs for a believable nearfall. This has been really good. Masters hit a second-rope butterfly suplex, and they were both down. Joey hit a running stunner, then another. He put door shards over Masters’ chest, then Joey hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for the pin. That had no business being that good. Bravo to both. They shook hands and hugged.

Joey Janela defeated Chris Masters at 15:39.

3. KJ Orso vs. El Phantasmo. ELP offered a handshake, but Orso slapped it away and was booed. Phantasmo knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. They did some lucha reversals. ELP hit a huracanrana at 2:30. Orso went to the floor. He wound up tossing a drink on a fan before getting back into the ring. Orso hit some chops. ELP did the Old School tightrope walk and finally hit a huracanrana at 5:30. KJ tied up ELP’s left arm and hit a running knee in the corner at 7:30.

ELP hit a big back-body drop and a bodyslam. He hit a springboard crossbody block, then he dove through the ropes onto Orso at 10:30. ELP stood on the top rope before hitting a moonsault to the floor on KJ. His balance is insane. He hit a Lionsault in the ring for a nearfall at 12:00. Phantasmo hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Orso hit a pumphandle sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and he tied up ELP on the mat, but Phantasmo reached the ropes at 14:30.

ELP hit a top-rope swinging neckbreaker to the mat for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got up, and KJ hit some European Uppercuts. ELP hit a superkick. Orso got a huracanrana for a nearfall. Ref Scarlett Donovan ducked to avoid being hit; KJ immediately hit a low-blow punch, then got a rollup with a handful of tights for the pin. Good match.

KJ Orso defeated El Phantasmo at 17:59.

4. Alexander Hammerstone vs. 1 Called Manders. Hammerstone hit a big boot at the bell. They immediately brawled to the floor, and Hammerston shoved Manders back-first into the ring frame, then threw him back in. Manders hit a clothesline in the ring for a nearfall at 1:00. A check of cagematch.net shows Hammerstone is 1-0 in prior singles matches. Manders hit some chops, and Alex rolled to the floor to regroup at 3:00. They traded chops at ringside. Manders suplexed him onto the bare floor!

Hammerstone powerbombed Manders onto the ring apron at 5:30. In the ring, they traded chops. Hammerston hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Manders hit a bodyslam but sold the pain in his lower back. He hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 9:30. Hammerstone suplexed Manders into the turnbuckles, and they were both down. Alex hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Manders hit some chops. Hammerstone hit a top-rope superplex. He hit a Dragon Suplex at 14:30, but Manders popped up and hit a clothesline for a one-count. Hammerstone hit a clothesline. Manders hit one final clothesline for the pin. Hard-hitting.

1 Called Manders defeated Alexander Hammerstone at 14:55.

5. Gringo Loco, Vengador, and Rey Horus vs. Mickey Rose and “Bustah and The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Yeah, this is the match I tuned in for. I am fairly certain Horus and Vengador face each other on Sunday, so maybe some accidental strikes between them? I haven’t seen Rose before. He is really, really short. Emil told us that Starboy Charlie is sick, so Rose was a late replacement. Price and Loco tied up to open, and they traded some lucha reversals. Price hit a huracanrana. The champs hit stereo leg drops. Vengador got in and battled Alec. Vengador hit a Lethal Injection at 3:30.

Oliver and Horus traded lucha reversals, and Emil noted that this has lucha rules, so tags aren’t needed when a teammate rolls to the floor. Horus hit some chops on Rose. Rose hit a flying guillotine leg drop. Oliver’s team set up for dives, but they were cut off. Loco’s team set up for dives, but Oliver’s team hit stereo superkicks. Oliver’s team then hit stereo dives to the floor at 6:00. Back in the ring, Oliver tied up Horus. Rose hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Price and Oliver nearly collided. Horus flipped Rose into the turnbuckles, and it allowed the luchadors to take control.

Vengador hit a loud chop; Rose’s chest was turning bright red from the blows. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb at 10:00 as his teammates held Rose off the ground. Vengador hit a piledriver. Oliver jumped in, but Loco hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop on him. Vengador hit a powerbomb. Horus hit a dive over the ring post onto the opponents at 12:00. Loco hit a flip dive onto everyone. Vengador hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto everyone! In the ring, Loco hit the Base Bomb on Rose for a nearfall at 13:30, but Oliver made the save. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp on a standing Vengador, then his springboard 720 DDDT on Loco. Oliver and Price hit the team Acid Bomb on Horus for the pin. That lived up to my expectations!

Mickey Rose, Jordan Oliver, and Alec Price defeated Gringo Loco, Vengador, and Rey Horus at 14:56.

* The video aired for the “Marko Stunt says farewell to wrestling” show, then the video for Allie Katch’s return to GCW. Again, Stunt has made it clear he is retired and will not be wrestling.

6. Atticus Cogar vs. Allie Katch for the GCW World Title. Katch is a decent wrestler, but I have never bought her as being believable against men. Allie hit some punches; Atticus hit a German Suplex, then a swinging back suplex. He jabbed cooking skewers into her head. He threw some chairs at her. (GCW wrestlers apparently learned nothing from last week about the danger of throwing chairs.) She applied a Boston Crab at 4:00, but he quickly got to the ropes. Atticus suplexed her into a corner, with Allie’s legs striking some cooking skewers in the turnbuckle.

Allie slammed Cogar’s head into a chair wedged in the corner at 6:00. She hit her running buttbump in the corner, then a rolling cannonball. Atticus hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Cogar got a door and set it up in the corner at 9:00. Katch hit a piledriver for a nearfall. He hit a superkick, then a Buzzsaw Kick and a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for a nearfall. Katch hit a second-rope superplex, but Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash, sending them both through the door in the corner at 13:00. Atticus hit a shotgun dropkick to send her into the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp to her chest for a nearfall at 14:30.

Atticus grabbed a handful of cooking skewers, but she hit a Pele Kick. He jabbed the skewers into her head, hit the Brain Hemorrhage, but only got another nearfall at 16:00, and he was clearly frustrated. He tied her in a leg lock on the mat. He threw another chair at her head and got a nearfall; there is no justification whatsoever for that. He jabbed the skewers into her leg. Effy, who we hadn’t seen yet, hopped on the ring apron and threw a towel into the ring, and the ref called for the bell. (Shouldn’t someone throwing in the towel be your official manager for the match?)

Atticus Cogar defeated Allie Katch via ref stoppage/forfeit at 17:59.

* Allie berated Effy for throwing in the towel.

* A commercial aired for Sandman’s last match, where he will be fighting the Invisible Man . I don’t think I have the funny bone in me for that one.

7. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo the Clown and Yabo the Clown vs. CPA and Rob Shit. The BoF are perhaps my least favorite wrestlers going today (at the bottom of the list with Santana Jackson anyway!) CPA is based in the Northeast — it’s pretty amazing he can get away from the office for this long during tax season. Rob is the 1980s-era rocker in his black vest. Do we have a swerve coming that justifies this being so late in the show? Some “comedy” early on over a box of popcorn. Yes, as dumb as it sounds. A tug-of-war over a sleeve that kept stretching and stretching. CPA got angry and removed a shirt, but of course, he had another one on underneath. Rob worked over a clown and hit a bodyslam at 5:30. The clowns hit a team doublestomp move to pin CPA.

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo the Clown and Yabo the Clown defeated CPA and Rob Shit at 8:50.

8. Krule vs. Matt Tremont. Krule went to push Tremont over the top rope, but somehow Tremont got injured! This is a legit injury, and Tremont collapsed and flailed in pain on the mat. The ref checked on him and called for the bell. Wow. That was a bizarre injury. Mosely thought it was a knee injury, but I thought he grabbed for his groin or lower abdomen. I think he ripped something as he was being pushed against the ropes. I rewatched it, and I’m convinced it is a mid-body issue, not a knee injury.

Krule defeated Matt Tremont via ref stoppage at 1:06.

* They took a long break. I don’t know if that was to get medical help for Tremont or another reason. There were glass panes and doors in the ring (but setup for this match shouldn’t have taken that long).

9. Otis Cogar vs. Ciclope for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. I’ve had my fill of death matches this weekend, so I’m going to pass on this one and catch the finish. I jumped to the 10:00 mark, and the ring was covered in glass and debris. A five-foot-tall cross covered in barbed wire was pushed into the ring. Ciclope tried a frog splash with it, but Cogar moved. Cogar tried a moonsault, but he overshot Ciclope. Cogar clocked Ciclope with a sickening chairshot to the head for the pin.

Otis Cogar defeated Cicope to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 13:01.

Final Thoughts: In the GCW universe, there are no DQs… except all the Effy-Mance Warner matches that ended in DQs, one after another. So, apparently, in the GCW universe, any wrestler in the back, whether involved in a match or not, can run to the ring, throw in a towel, and end a match. Yes, that’s as stupid as it sounds. A terrible ending to a mediocre match. Please, just make it make sense.

I really enjoyed the first five matches of this show, and really disliked much of the rest. But that’s not unusual for me. The good news is that the Oliver/Price six-man lucha tag was really good and is well worth tuning in to watch. Oros-ELP earned second, while Hammerstone-Masters takes third. If this were just a five-match show with the first five matches, it would have been really, really good.

Last week, Joey Janela threw a hard, heavy chair, and it struck Mad Dog Connelly in the head, causing a deep gash and significant blood loss. For no good reason, they finished the match. He went to the emergency room and got multiple stitches. You would think that a lesson would have been learned about the dangers of throwing chairs or striking an opponent over the head with a chair. But nothing has apparently changed for GCW. Best of wishes to Tremont. Again, I’ve not heard any official injury reports, but my guess is tearing a muscle in his lower abdomen.