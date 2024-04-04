The Rock and Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show recap (video included)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock and Roman Reigns appeared on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC (video below). The Rock spoke about the launch of the United Football League and told a story about Larry David calling him to complain about kickers. Reigns spoke about his early days in pro wrestling and said the fewest people who performed in front of was a crowd of two people.

Rock touted Monday’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn as being the highest grossing edition in the history of the show. Rock said he and Reigns started wrestling in flea markets and at used car dealerships and made $40 per match “to making a little bit more than that.” Fallon showed a trading card that showed Rock’s father Rocky Johnson facing Reigns’ father Sika. He also showed a photo of a very young Reigns with his father and Hulk Hogan.

Footage was shown of Rock’s WrestleMania debut as Rocky Maivia against The Sultan at WrestleMania 13, which included his father Rocky Johnson getting involved in the match. Rock said his late father considered that the highlight of his career. Rock noted that The Sultan is their cousin Rikishi and noted that he raised The Usos. Fallon showed a photo of The Shield at WrestleMania 29. Reigns mocked Seth Rollins. Rock said Rollins is one of the two men they will lay the smack down on this Saturday.

Fallon asked Reigns about Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story. Reigns said Cody is reading the wrong book and said he doesn’t care about his story. Reigns said he’s beaten Rhodes before and will now close the book on him and display what the most powerful family in wrestling is all about. Rock said Rhodes and Rollins are badasses in their own right. Rock said he likens Cody to Luke Skywalker and Rollins to The Joker. Rock said the idea was to create a main event that would let them call it the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Watch the full video of their segment below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Rock and Roman came off well and did a good job of pushing WrestleMania XL.