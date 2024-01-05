WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s New Year’s Revolution edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

-Iyo Sky vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar in the tournament final to become No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Butch and a partner

Powell's POV: The New Year's Revolution edition of Smackdown will be live from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.