WWE and MLW antitrust settlement appears to be for $20 million

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO financial disclosures indicate that WWE settled the antitrust lawsuit filed by MLW for $20 million. “For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results included $34.2 million in costs related to certain litigation matters at UFC and WWE, including the impact of a $20.0 million charge related to the settlement of an antitrust lawsuit at WWE,” reads a blurb in the financial report released on Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: MLW filed the lawsuit in January 2022 and the two sides reached a settlement in December 2023. If the numbers are accurate, the settlement has to be considered a major win for MLW. I would not be surprised if the settlement brought in more revenue than the company has ever generated by traditional means.