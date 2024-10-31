AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s head-to-head battle with NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli

-Malakai Black vs. Adam Cole

-Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

-Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly in a Fight Without Honor

Powell's POV: Christian Cage also stated that he intends to call out Hook to "extend the olive branch." The show will also feature the follow-up to Bobby Lashley's debut. Dynamite will be live from Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena.