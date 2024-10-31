TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Koji Kanemoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Boo!!! Happy Halloween.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Bound For Glory. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B+ grade and found it to be a quality go-home show for Bound For Glory.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 58 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Koji Kanemoto is 58.