WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Meatball, Leyla Hirsch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. The show features Naomi vs. Bayley for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at Bad Blood. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. The show features Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett in a lumberjack strap match. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Columbus, Georgia at Columbus Civic Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

-WWE is in Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Civic Center on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, and LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Title.

Birthdays and Notables

-Meatball (Richard Ellinger) is 54.

-Leyla Hirsch is 28.